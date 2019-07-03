WWE SmackDown Results: Kofi Kingston Toughens up, Kevin Owens Stuns Ziggler

Still weeks away from Eric Bishoff taking over, SmackDown, though not as explosive as Monday Night Raw, still managed to produce an entertaining show, with a bout between Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler, and WWE champion Kofi Kingston finally standing up for himself, showing a rare toughness he is not usually known to show during promos.

The evening saw Heavy Machinery earn Extreme Rules title match spot with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre being invited to The Kevin Owens show. As things got sour between Owens and the heels, he interrupted a run-in attempt from Dolph Ziggler by telling him to "get over it" in regards to his claim that Kofi Kingston's title run should have been his.

The verbal tussle between the two was followed by McMahon pairing Owens and Ziggler together in a match later in the night against Heavy Machinery, with the winner being added to a triple threat tag team title match at Extreme Rules.

The segment also saw McMahon revealing that the tag team match between them and The Undertaker and Roman Reigns would have No Holds Barred stipulation.

Here's what else happened on SmackDown:

Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler via pinfall: It was at the conclusion of this match that Owens pulled a stunner on Ziggler.

Daniel Bryan defeated Big E via pinfall thanks to outside interference from Rowan.

Bayley defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall.

Andrade defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall.

Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose via pinfall.

The evening also saw WWE Champion Kofi Kingston standing up to Samoa Joe. Following a lengthy verb two and fro, the segment closed with Joe offering Kingston a handshake that, if accepted, would guarantee the safety of those Kingston cares about until their match at Extreme Rules. Following a long pause, Kingston flipped Joe off before knocking him cold with Trouble in Paradise.

The evening also saw R-Truth promising to win back his 24/7 title, while Ali cut an emotional promo in which he said his chase for the WWE championship will expose lies and bring change to the world.

Finally, Bobby Lashley vowed revenge against Braun Strowman, Aleister Black challenged the unknown man who knocked on his door last week, and when Shelton Benjamin was asked who he thinks will win the WWE championship, he failed to answer, choosing instead to walk away with a weird smile.