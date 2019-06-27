WWE Smackdown Results: Kofi Kingston Wins Again, Miz Loses as Shane McMahon Interferes

Shane McMahon continued to make his unnecessary presence felt with the crowd chanting "No more Shane", while two best 2-of-3 falls matches to an impromptu eight-man tag team match and two more occasions in which champions were defeated clean in non-title bouts, summed up SmackDown after an electrifying Monday Night Raw.

The New Day opened the show with an in-ring promo which recapped what went on at Stomping Grounds and Raw with Kingston speaking out on Samoa Joe's vicious attack from the night before. Dolph Ziggler once again accused Kingston of taking the coward's way out and revealed that WWE management booked a best 2-of-3 falls against Kingston tonight with the stipulation that Ziggler would be added to the already-announced Kingston-Samoa Joe title match to create a triple threat scenario at Extreme Rules if he won.

Here are the results from SmackDown:

Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler via pinfall (2-1)

The New Day defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan via pinfall

The New Day and Heavy Machinery defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn via pinfall

Elias defeated The Miz in best 2-of-3 falls match

Nikki Cross defeated SmackDown women's champion Bayley via pinfall

Sonya Deville defeated Ember Moon via pinfall

The evening also saw Finn Balor fielding a new challenge for his intercontinental championship when Shinsuke Nakamura walked in to stare at the title, and R-Truth refused to honour Drake Maverick's backstage request for a 24/7 title shot. The show also saw Aleister Black finally appearing to get some competition, but we are yet to find out who it is.