Logan Paul returned to WWE six weeks after defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. Logan Paul’s presence made the show very captivating. The 27-year-old made his intentions clear in the opening segment of the show. The famous YouTuber stated that he wants a crack at undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and challenged the Tribal Chief to meet him face to face. Paul Heyman, flanked by The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, made an entrance and interrupted Logan Paul. They brushed off Logan and advised him that it was a bad idea to take on someone of Reigns’ stature. The opening segment was the perfect culmination of the nasty back and forth that Logan Paul had with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on social media. The latest instalment of the blue brand also featured a fatal four-way match to determine who will take on The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Ricochet vs Sami Zayn

This was a thrilling bout which featured interference from The Bloodline as well as Logan Paul. While The Bloodline was backing Zayn, Logan Paul was supporting Ricochet at the ringside. Zayn dominated the proceedings for the first half. Ricochet tried to fight back but a distraction from The Usos allowed Zayn to hit the Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn almost finished the match but Logan Paul distracted the referee and delayed the count. Zayn never really recovered after that and was arguing with The Usos at ringside when Ricochet hit a big dive on them. Ricochet picked up the win by taking Sami inside the ring and hitting his finisher.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley

Raquel had the upper hand in the match before Kai and SKY interfered on behalf of Bayley. Raquel managed to land some brutal blows on both Kai and Bayley. But Kai and SKY still managed to distract Raquel which allowed Bayley to hit the Rose Plant and pick up the win.

NXT North American Championship Match: Madcap Moss vs. Solo Sikoa

This high-stakes bout saw Solo Sikoa defending the NXT North American Championship. Sikoa had Sami Zayn at the ringside for support and it tipped the scales in his favour.

The match had an intense back-and-forth battle. Sikoa took Moss down early on before Moss managed to toss him out of the ring. Sami Zayn kept interfering at crucial stages of the match which greatly hampered Moss. At one point in the match, Zayn pulled Sikoa out of the ring before Moss could deliver a finisher.

Moss then chased Zayn around the ring and led him right into a superkick by Sikoa. The 29-year-old then hit the devastating Spinning Solo and got the win, retaining his NXT North American Championship.

Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match

The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, The Brawling Brutes’ Butch and Ridge Holland, Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, and Hit Row’s Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis competed in this thrilling four-way match. The match had a chaotic start with each team trying to dominate the proceedings. As the match progressed, the contest turned brutal. Top Dolla tagged in and with the help of Adonis, got a near fall on Ridge.

The New Day took out Hit Row, but Butch broke the pin to deny them victory. Vinci came in and traded rollups with Kingston before executing the Imperial Bomb with the help of Kaiser. But Ridge Holland took Imperium out before pinning Kingston to register a fine victory for his team. The Brawling Brutes and The Usos will now face-off in a blockbuster match next week.

