WWE SmackDown Results – March 11: Big E Suffers Neck Injury, Ricochet Defends Title

The SmackDown on March 11 was a rollercoaster ride. Brock Lesnar opened the night by calling out Roman Reigns in a raging manner in the ring. Lesnar mentions that Roman drew first blood and added that one doesn’t live to talk about it when someone draws first blood on Lesnar. Paul Heyman then comes out in public from backstage and suggests that Roman isn’t present at the arena. Lesnar then asks Paul who would save him if Roman isn’t there. Brock then starts chasing Paul out of the arena and runs behind Paul as he leaves the arena in his car.

Here are the results for some of the biggest matches last night:

Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland with Butch

Sheamus and Ridge Holland take the win in this tag team match as Big E leaves on a stretcher after an adverse injury to his neck. Johnny Gargano also hit his head in a similar manner after being accidentally dropped by Ridge Holland.

Happy Corbin, Madcap, Jinder Mahal vs Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre and The Vikings haven’t had a great run since last week and it continued last night as Happy Corbin beat up McIntyre to claim the win. While the Viking Raiders were ironically being raided by the opposite team, McIntyre waited in the ring. All of a sudden, Happy, Madcap and Jinder ran to the stage and attacked Drew McIntyre throwing him to the ring post and into the ring.

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Shayna Baszler and Natalya

Sasha and Naomi won this interesting woman’s tag team match. Shayna and Naomi had a lot of back-and-forth attacks on each other. Sasha then came in to beat up Shayna and clinched the win by rolling up Natalya and pinning.

Jey Uso and Jimmy vs Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Jey Uso and Jimmy seemed to have chances of winning this tag team match with Jey also trying to pin Rick Boogs. But Rick Boogs tapped out and reversed the situation by dominating both the opposite team members. Shinsuke Nakamura was mostly in a tight situation due to Jimmy but Boogs managed to take the win as he pinned Jey Uso.

Ricochet VS Sami Zayn

Ricochet defended his title of the WWE International Champion by clinching the win in this mostly Ricochet dominated match. Zayn attempted to attack Ricochet multiple times during the championship match but in vain. Ricochet had the answer to each and every attack Zayn planned to take his opponent down. Although Zayn tried to get the pin on Ricochet, the opponent cleverly kicked out and saved himself. Zayn went for the Helluva Kick but Ricochet reversed with both his knees hitting Zayn’s face. Ricochet finished the match with his signature 630 splashes and got the pin on Zayn to win the match.

