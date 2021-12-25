WWE SmackDown Results: Paul Heyman Laments Being Fired by Roman Reigns

WWE had a special Christmas eve edition of SmackDown where Paul Heyman expressed his sadness after being fired by Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown women’s title while Sami Zayn won the 12 days of Christmas Gaunlet.

Here are all the WWE SmackDown results:

Paul Heyman Thinks His Career May be Over After Roman Reigns Split

Former Special Counsel Paul Heyman is still devastated after being fired by Roman Reigns last week. She said it may be time to acknowledge that this might be the end of his career. He said he was only being honest with Reigns about the strength of Brock Lesnar but that got him angry.

SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair (c) def. Toni Storm

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown women’s title after she executed a pinfall with a small package despite good fight from Storm.

Sami Zayn def. Ricochet via pinfall

Zyan landed a Helluva Kick to win the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match and earn an Intercontinental title shot.

Other Gaunlet results:

Angel defeated Mansoor and Erik - Angel executed Wing Clippers on both Mansoor and Erik.

Shanky beat Angel

Shanky hurled Angel to the canvas with extreme force and took the win.

Ivar defeated Shanky

Ivar did a Viking Splash to beat Shanky.

Sheamus def. Ivar

Sheamus overcame Ivar with an earth-shattering Brogue Kick.

Sheamus def. Drew Gulak

In about five seconds, The Celtic Warrior put away Drew Gulak with his second straight win by Brogue Kick.

Sheamus def. Cesaro

Cesaro emerged next to raise The Bar, so to speak, and lock horns with his old tag team partner and current rival Sheamus. Interference by Ridge Holland distracted Cesaro as he was going for the Neutralizer, and Sheamus put The Swiss Superman down with another earth-shattering Brogue Kick.

Ricochet def. Sheamus

Ridge Holland again attempted a distraction to throw Ricochet off his game, paving the way for Sheamus to knock his opponent off the apron with the knee.

As The Celtic Warrior was getting The Human Highlight Reel back in the ring, however, Cesaro returned to neutralize Holland. This distracted Sheamus enough for Ricochet seize his moment and roll up former WWE Champion up for the win.

Ricochet def. Humberto

Prior to Ricochet’s next match again Humberto, Sheamus blasted the former United States Champion with a pre-match Brogue Kick. Nevertheless, the resilient Human Highlight Reel recovered, caught his opponent coming off the top rope and overcame the crafty Superstar with the Recoil.

Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal

Feeling the momentum, Ricochet repelled the attack by Jinder Mahal and used his amazing athleticism to counter the Khallas and pick up the quick pin over the former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. The Usos & Madcap Moss in a Six-Man Tag Team Miracle on 34th Street Fight

A thrilling match incorporated everything from candy cane Kendo sticks, steel chairs, presents, Christmas Trees, Eggnog, and weaponized cookie trays (yes, with the cookies still on them.) Then, with yuletide distraction laid out in every direction, McIntyre finished off Madcap Moss with a festive Claymore Kick.

Xia Li called out Natalya, challenging her to a match and assuring she has no fear.

Rick Boogs played Shinsuke Nakamura to the stage for the WWE Intercontinental champion’s role overseeing the impending 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match.

