CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Christmas#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Sports » WWE SmackDown Results: Paul Heyman Laments Being Fired by Roman Reigns
2-MIN READ

WWE SmackDown Results: Paul Heyman Laments Being Fired by Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (WWE)

Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (WWE)

WWE SmackDown Results: Christmas eve edition saw Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre win.

Sports Desk

WWE had a special Christmas eve edition of SmackDown where Paul Heyman expressed his sadness after being fired by Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown women’s title while Sami Zayn won the 12 days of Christmas Gaunlet.

Here are all the WWE SmackDown results:

Paul Heyman Thinks His Career May be Over After Roman Reigns Split

Former Special Counsel Paul Heyman is still devastated after being fired by Roman Reigns last week. She said it may be time to acknowledge that this might be the end of his career. He said he was only being honest with Reigns about the strength of Brock Lesnar but that got him angry.

RELATED NEWS

SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair (c) def. Toni Storm

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown women’s title after she executed a pinfall with a small package despite good fight from Storm.

Sami Zayn def. Ricochet via pinfall

Zyan landed a Helluva Kick to win the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match and earn an Intercontinental title shot.

Other Gaunlet results:

Angel defeated Mansoor and Erik - Angel executed Wing Clippers on both Mansoor and Erik.

Shanky beat Angel

Shanky hurled Angel to the canvas with extreme force and took the win.

Ivar defeated Shanky

Ivar did a Viking Splash to beat Shanky.

Sheamus def. Ivar

Sheamus overcame Ivar with an earth-shattering Brogue Kick.

Sheamus def. Drew Gulak

In about five seconds, The Celtic Warrior put away Drew Gulak with his second straight win by Brogue Kick.

Sheamus def. Cesaro

Cesaro emerged next to raise The Bar, so to speak, and lock horns with his old tag team partner and current rival Sheamus. Interference by Ridge Holland distracted Cesaro as he was going for the Neutralizer, and Sheamus put The Swiss Superman down with another earth-shattering Brogue Kick.

Ricochet def. Sheamus

Ridge Holland again attempted a distraction to throw Ricochet off his game, paving the way for Sheamus to knock his opponent off the apron with the knee.

As The Celtic Warrior was getting The Human Highlight Reel back in the ring, however, Cesaro returned to neutralize Holland. This distracted Sheamus enough for Ricochet seize his moment and roll up former WWE Champion up for the win.

Ricochet def. Humberto

Prior to Ricochet’s next match again Humberto, Sheamus blasted the former United States Champion with a pre-match Brogue Kick. Nevertheless, the resilient Human Highlight Reel recovered, caught his opponent coming off the top rope and overcame the crafty Superstar with the Recoil.

Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal

Feeling the momentum, Ricochet repelled the attack by Jinder Mahal and used his amazing athleticism to counter the Khallas and pick up the quick pin over the former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre & The New Day def. The Usos & Madcap Moss in a Six-Man Tag Team Miracle on 34th Street Fight

A thrilling match incorporated everything from candy cane Kendo sticks, steel chairs, presents, Christmas Trees, Eggnog, and weaponized cookie trays (yes, with the cookies still on them.) Then, with yuletide distraction laid out in every direction, McIntyre finished off Madcap Moss with a festive Claymore Kick.

Xia Li called out Natalya, challenging her to a match and assuring she has no fear.

Rick Boogs played Shinsuke Nakamura to the stage for the WWE Intercontinental champion’s role overseeing the impending 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:December 25, 2021, 17:09 IST