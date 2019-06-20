WWE SmackDown Results: R-Truth Loses 24/7 Championship, Seth Rollins Continues Carnage Ahead of Stomping Grounds
WWE SmackDown: Here are all the results from the last SmackDown edition before the upcoming pay-per-view Stomping Grounds.
Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn via pinfall in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. (Photo Credit: WWE)
The final SmackDown before the upcoming pay-per-view Stomping Grounds saw no major title changes, but paved the ground a little more for future bouts as well as what might transpire at Sunday's Stomping Grounds.
The evening opened with Dolph Ziggler interrupting the opening segment by The New Day, complaining, once again that Kofi Kingston isn't deserving of being WWE champion. Ziggler also warned that Kingston is nothing without his teammates who won't have his back inside the steel cage during Sunday's title bout. This led to a match between Ziggler and The New Day, which, thanks to some outside interference from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn that forced the referee to eject everyone from ringside, saw Ziggler connecting with a super kick to win.
The evening also saw Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn via pinfall in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Kingston recorded an instant pin on Zayn by connecting with a Trouble in Paradise. Later on Rollins connected with a stomp on McIntyre to complete the win.
Here's what else happened on SmackDown:
Bayley suffered a beating during "A Moment of Bliss" at the hands of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss
Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team via pinfall
Drew McIntyre and Elias defeated The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team elimination match
24/7 championship -- Drake Maverick defeated R Truth via pinfall to win the title
The evening also saw Andrade attacking Apollo Crews from behind while The Miz took issue with Shane McMahon's abuse of power which led to their match that Miz lost.
Aleister Black cut another backstage promo, once again talking about why there is no one facing him for a bout and the Kabuki Warriors secured an opportunity to compete for a shot at the WWE women's tag team titles. The evening also saw referees needing to separate Ember Moon and Sonya Deville after a brawl broke out between the two.
