WWE SmackDown Results: Results and Highlights, 1 July 2022

The Friday night SmackDown was filled with utter chaos and drama. The episode that aired on July 1 promised last-minute turmoil ahead of WWE’s most popular extravaganzas, the Money in the Bank event.

In a very interesting match card a Battle of the Brands brew, that pitted SmackDown’s Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lacey Evans against Raw’s Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch. The last entry into the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match was also decided as Madcap Moss, The Miz, Happy Corbin, and Ezekiel brawled it out in a fatal four-way match.

Elsewhere on the show, Adam Pearce was slapped by Sonya Deville after warning him that she had filed a complaint against him after he booked her in a handicap match last week. In a gimmick that seems to be still not settled, Max Dupri unveiled his Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor, after weeks of waiting. Dupri stated that applications for MMM were still being accepted.

Here are the complete highlights from the action-packed, Friday night episode of WWE SmackDown:

Ladders Match and Royal Rumble: Money in the Bank Competitors

The episode kicked off with the usual teaser displaying the men who will fight in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Saturday night. Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn stood on ladders, as the towering Omos stood on the mat below, arms crossed.

The in-ring action began with some fierce punches and kicks being exchanged between the five wrestlers. Riddle and Sheamus teamed against Omos while Rollins and Zayn took on each other. This was followed by interventions from The Miz, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Ezekiel, which transformed the match into a Battle Royal.

As the match progressed there were bodies all around the ring, old friends Sheamus and McIntyre were again facing each other in the ring. The Scottish Warrior threw Zayn over the top apron and then headed towards his old mate. Corbin took advantage of the situation and shoved them out of the ring, eliminating them and claiming victory.

Tag team Match: Viking Raiders vs New Day

In the previous episode, Viking Raiders had violently assaulted New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Erik and Ivar aimed to put an exclamation point on their comeback by defeating the future Hall of Famers in a tag team competition on Friday night.

However, the bout never began as Erik and Ivar were dumped with mics by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, only to be blasted by the Raiders’ shields. The Raiders annihilated their opponents with powerbombs and left them in a heap.

Battle of the Brands: Team Smackdown vs Team RAW

The episode featured the Battle of the Brands, pitting RAW’s Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan against SmackDown’s Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi in a preview of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The RAW fighters dominated early on, leaving their opponents reeling as the bell rang. As the match progressed, the SmackDown team swung the tide in their favour by dominating Bliss and separating her from her teammates.

A hot tag to Asuka, on the other hand, started a comeback for the marquee group, as Asuka flung Shotzi around like a rag doll. The action stalled, as Morgan gained momentum, delivering her vicious finisher ‘ObLIVion’ for the pinfall victory.

‘Ask me anything’ segment featuring Street Profits and The Usos

Unified WWE Tag Team Champions Usos and Street Profits gave their final comments ahead of Saturday’s championship match in a special Ask Them Anything in-ring promo session.

The Usos scoffed at the notion of worrying about Roman Reigns’ response if they lost the gold in Las Vegas, if only because they will not lose. The Street Profits responded to a question about their WrestleMania loss, and why they were not getting along. The allegations were refuted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who chalked them up to “dirt sheets” ideas before the program devolved into usual pre-match promo work and closed with the No. 1 contenders copying Jimmy and Jey’s famous “we the ones” tagline.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>