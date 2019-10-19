WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan Stand Tall, Bayley Puts Forward Her Views
Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan defeated Baron Corbin and Nakamura via pinfall in the main event of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan (Photo Credit: WWE)
Friday Night SmackDown started off with a match between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura following a week that saw a bit of trash talk between the two stars on Twitter. Roman Reigns defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification following interference from Corbin who ran in and hit reigns with his King of the Ring scepter. A match, however, was soon, made featuring Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns versus Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin as the night's main event.
The main event saw Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns defeat Baron Corbin and Nakamura via pinfall when Bryan hit the Intercontinental champion with a running knee.
The evening also saw Bayley explain her actions and get a new number one contender for her SmackDown women's championship title. Bayley and Sasha Banks appeared on Miz TV with Bayley explaining why she destroyed all the Bayley Buddies last week. The SmackDown women's champion said no one was there for her when she lost her title and no one was there when she regained it from Charlotte Flair last week. However, Nikki Cross soon came out to start off the number one contender six-pack challenge.
The six-pack challenge itself saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke (via pinfall), Carmella, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Lacey Evans. With the win, Cross became the number one contender to the SmackDown women's championship. Cross defeated the others after nailing Brooke with a fisherman's neck breaker.
Here's what else happened on SmackDown:
New Day and Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode via pinfall after New Day hit the Midnight Hour on Scott Dawson.
Shorty Gable defeated Curtis Axel via submission with an ankle lock. The segment also saw a video package being aired explaining how Chad Gable became Shorty Gable. Following the video, Gable explained how he embraced the name and following the interview was placed on Team Hogan at Crown Jewel.
Braun Strowman defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall after a running power slam.
The evening also saw Hulk Hogan appear via Skype to discuss Seth Rollins being removed as team captain against Ric Flair's team at Crown Jewel. He promised to announce the new captain by the end of the show, and it turned out to be Roman Reigns.
