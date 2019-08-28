WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns' Attacker Revealed, Randy Orton Dominates The New Day

This week's SmackDown saw Roman Reigns unearth some brand new footage of his attack on the show following Daniel Bryan and Rowan's last week request for a public apology for the unveiling of who Reigns' 'real' attacker was. By the end of the show, Bryan was still asking for an apology when Reigns showed a video where Rowan could be seen tipping over the backstage equipment and walking away.

An irate Bryan snapped, slapping Rowan repeatedly while yelling that he hates liars. As Bryan took a microphone to the ring, insisting that he had been lied to and someone else must have put Rowan up to it, Reigns drilled him with a spear and walked off.

The evening also saw Randy Orton dominate Kofi Kingston and The New Day with his amazing mind games. While Kofi was fired up for getting one over Randy Orton last week, Orton cut him off on the Tron, to claim that someone had slid a letter under his hotel room door, which said that Kingston was not "stupid" but rather "a good man" and that Kingston was not only his "hero" but the letter writer's "daddy" as well. Orton went on to say that he realised he is staying in the same hotel as Kingston's family and he would be paying the boy a visit, leading Kingston to run backstage to engage in a brawl with Orton which ends with The Viper hitting a hanging DDT from a table to the floor.

Here's what else happened on SmackDown:

Randy Orton defeated Big E via pinfall after an RKO following interference from The Revival.

King of the Ring, Round 1 -- Ali defeated Buddy Murphy via pinfall after a 450 Splash.

Bayley defeated Lacey Evans via pinfall following an elbow drop.

24/7 Championship -- Drake Maverick defeated Elias (c) to win the title.

King of the Ring, Round 1 -- Chad Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin via pinfall following a roll-up.

The evening also saw The Miz call out Sami Zayn after Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked him after forming a new alliance last week. The bout ended with Nakamura attacking Miz from behind and laying him out with a Kinshasa. The evening also saw Ember Moon confronting Bayley backstage, saying she wants a shot at the championship again, but has Bayley's back against Charlotte Flair.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.