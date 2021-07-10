The Friday night episode of WWE SmackDown was packed with action and drama. The July 9 episode saw icons like Seth Rollins, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox register the win in their respective matches. In fact, Rollins injured Cesaro so badly that by the end of the bout, he was bleeding profusely. Sonya Deville also announced that Carmella will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown women’s title. This decision was taken after Bayley got injured. From what is known till now, Belair will be defending her title. Further, Liv Morgan was given Carmella’s spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Smackdown events will resume live crowds two days before the pay-per-view. The crowds were not permitted in the previous matches due to the coronavirus situation across the world.

Meanwhile, there is some disappointing news for Bayley’s fans. The ace wrestler will be out for around nine months as she has sustained injuries while training for WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair.

I was pushed beyond my limit for all of you, as if I haven’t done enough for you. Have fun missing me. #SmackDown https://t.co/9bIJnL9cFz— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 10, 2021

Let’s take a look at what happened on July 10, Friday episode of WWE Smackdown:

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs Tamina and Natalya: Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox managed to defeat Tamina and Natalya through pinfall. Things took an interesting turn when Shotzi attacked Natalya with a senton from top rope. Shotzi, who was seemingly in great form along with her partner, comfortably managed to beat their opponents who were women’s tag champions in non-title action.

Seth Rollins vs Cesaro: Seth Rollins beat Cesaro through pinfall in the bank qualifier. The match from the beginning seemed to be in Rollins’favour. In fact, it was more clear that he was going to win the match after he hit Cesaro so hard that he began bleeding profusely.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Baron Corbin: Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura continued their feud in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. Corbin overpowered his opponent in the initials stages of the match as he drove the new king into the announce table.

Nakamura, however, fought back and successfully grabbed Corbin with a triangle choke but Corbin somehow survived as he turned him inside out with a big clothesline. Nakamura then connected a Kinshasa and scored the pinfall victory to advance to Money in the Bank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here