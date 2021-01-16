WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns 'Cannonballed', to Face New Opponent at Royal Rumble

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was all about the contract signing for the Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble between champion Roman Reigns and his opponent Adam Pearce. Over the course of the night, the event was highlighted and alterations were made in the contract. All was going as per the Champion's plan until he was hit with a 'Cannonball' after the contract was signed.

Adam Pearce was supposed to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble after The Head of the Table engineered his victory in the Gauntlet Match last week, however, the WWE Official outwitted his opponent to name a returning Kevin Owens as his replacement.

ALSO READ | Academy Award-winning Actor Matthew McConaughey Hints at WWE Appearance

Full SmackDown Results:

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jey Uso via pinfall

Jey Uso got a headstart in this match as Nakamura accidentally ran headfirst into the ring post, and Uso took full advantage with the pin attempt. However, the official spot that his legs were on the ropes for leverage and waived off the three-count. Uso then began to argue arguing with the referee which gave Nakamura the chance to pound on him as he hit a Kinshasa on Jey for the win.

Natalya def. Liv Morgan via pinfall

Natalya, a.k.a The BOAT picked up a rather easy win on Liv Morgan with a roll-up pin. This happened after Billie Kay created a commotion inside the ring as she tried to run away from Tamina who had come to support Natalya.

King Corbin def. Rey Mysterio via pinfall

After a brutal attack last week, King Corbin finally squared off with Rey Mysterio one-on-one this week. Corbin dominated Mysterio for the majority of the match. Mysterio once got a chance to set up for the 619 but Corbin caught him with the Deep Six. Corbin attacked Rey's son Dominik several times during the match and when Dominik lost his temper and began to charge into the squared circle, Corbin sent Rey into his son and finished him off with End of Days for the win.

Cesaro def. Daniel Byran via pinfall

It was a to-and-fro match right from the beginning. At first, it was Daniel Bryan who took advantage after Cesaro took a nasty bump on his head. Cesaro then fought back into the match and applied the Sharpshooter which was countered by Bryan as he applied the Yes Lock. Cesaro narrowly forced the break, putting his foot over the bottom rope. Cesaro then delivered a vertical suplex for a near-fall. The action continued as Bryan set up for the running knee. However, he was unsuccessful as Cesaro caught him mid-run with an uppercut and finished off with the Neutralizer for the win.

Apollo Crews def. Sami Zayn via pinfall

Crews got off to a bright start against as he overpowered Zayn early on. However, The Master Strategist fought back into the match and delivered an exploder suplex into the corner. Crews recovered, rolling him up and holding the tights for the win. Ironically, a few moments earlier, Zayn was caught trying to use a handful of tights, leading to the referee breaking the pin.

Other Events:

Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello!" premiered with special guest Bianca Belair

The Street Profits were interviewed backstage

Sasha Banks interrupted a Carmella interview backstage