WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Challenges Daniel Bryan to Title Match

Cesaro issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for his universal title during the closing segment of SmackDown. However, the universe boss was quick to point out that he was beneath him. Reigns even went on to say that Cesaro was unworthy of challenging the champion. To rub salt on Cesaro’s wound, Reigns presented Daniel Bryan with a title opportunity for next week. However, the opportunity to be the next WWE Universe Champion came with its baggage as a loss means Bryan would be banished from SmackDown forever.

Here we take a look at recaps and highlights of all the action from last night:

Cesaro & Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso & Seth Rollins

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan on Friday teamed up against Jey Uso and Seth Rollins in an epic encounter. The duo of Uso and Rollins almost won the match after they teamed up for a Buckle Bomb and Splash. However, the SmackDown saviours were soon seen running for hills. Bryan followed it up with a Running Knee for victory before Cesaro added a spin of Uso for good measure. After winning the match, Bryan and Cesaro taunted Roman Reigns with his cousin as bait.

Tamina def. Nia Jax

Nia Jax, the Irresistible Force, on Friday met the impenetrable Tamina for a mouthwatering encounter. On Friday, Tamina and Jax continued their rivalry from WrestleMania. The duo traded some early punch. However, a distraction from the outside in form of Reginald and Shayna Baszler opened the door for a Superkick and a massive win for Tamina.

Apollo Crews def. Kevin Owens – Intercontinental Championship Match

Apollo Crews was furious that he had to defend his Intercontinental Championship within a month. And Kevin Owens’ desire to jump to the front of the line for an opportunity did not make things any better. Sami Zayn and Commander Azeez’s presence also added to drama before Crews was declared victorious. Owens gave very good competition to Crews. In fact, he almost won the match with a thunderous Pop-up Powerbomb. Ownes dragged Crews back into the ring after a Splash. But the towering shadow of Azeez on the ropes helped Crews steal the victory.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Otis & Chad Gable

Rey & Dominik Mysterio was looking to make a statement in the SmackDown tag team title landscape when they met Otis and Chad Gable on Friday for an epic encounter. The bruising precision of Otis and Gable was on display during the match. But a perfect tag of The Master of the 619 got The Mysterios flying.

The father-son duo now could be in line for a SmackDown tag team title match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

