WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Dominates; Becky Lynch Denies Bianca Belair Title Rematch

In a rare occurrence, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe has surprised their fans by organizing a world championship defence on weekly television. Yes, you heard that right; on Friday night at the WWE SmackDown, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship title against a charged-up Finn Balor. It was not a fair fight between the two as The Usos laid out Balor before the start of the encounter in a vicious pre-match assault. However,despite the surprise beating at the hands of the Usos, Balor gave his everything at toppling Reigns. While Reigns crushedBalor in the fight, it seems he is not done with the fight yet. For now, the Samoan-American wrestler has shifted his focus from Balor to Brock Lesnar, who is expected to make his much-awaited return to WWE in next week’s Smackdown.

Despite the high-profiled title defence match between Reigns and Balor, it was the new WWE Champion Becky Lynch, who entertained the spectators most with her antics as she refuses to face Bianca Belair for a title fight.

Here are the results and highlights from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown:

Universal Championship | Roman Reigns (c) vs Finn Balor: The match between Reigns and Balor was a predictable one as most of the fans were expecting the 36-year-old to retain his title. However, what was surprising was that Reigns allowed The Usos to beat the life out of Balor prior to the start of their match. Eventually, the Street Profits chased away The Usos, but by then the damage was already done.

The Street Profits vs The Usos: The Street Profits defeated The Usos via disqualification as they refused to obey the referee’s commands. Despite several warnings from the ref, The Usos continued beating Montez Ford, forcing the official to announce The Street Profits as the eventual winner of the match.

Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair: Lynch is not ready to face Belair for a title defence fight, despite the former champions numerous efforts.

Rick Boogs vs Dolph Ziggler: Boogs defeated Ziggler via pinfall.

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins: Cesaro won his fight against Rollins via disqualification.

Sami Zayn vs Dominik Mysterio: Mysterio was beaten at the hands of Zayn via pinfall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here