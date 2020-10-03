WWE Smackdown Results: Roman Reigns Gets Rematch Against Jey Uso

The weekend edition of WWE Smackdown was supposed to showcase the official coronation of universal champion Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief. However, in a dramatic turn of events, it featured a second round of match announcement between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Reigns refused the title and offered Jey Uso after their Clash of Champions bout. Here is the detailed account of how the event unfolded.

Reigns and Pual Heyman walked to the ring to open the show for his official coronation as Tribal Chief. As Heyman began to get on with the ceremonies, Reigns interrupted the proceedings stating he didn't want to be crowned as the Tribal Chief because Uso's refused to acknowledge him as such during their Clash of Champions fight. The exchange led to Uso's acceptance of Reigns' challenge for the Universal Title, promising it would have 'the highest stakes in WWE history,' at the October 25, Hell in a Cell, pay-per-view rematch.

1. Jey Uso def. AJ Styles

As soon as Reigns left the ring, AJ Styles emerged and started insulting Uso. The accusations enraged Uso, who then attacked him outside the ring, leading to an impromptu match. Styles early domination in the fight and kept Uso grounded. Uso came balzing back regaining his confidence with a big Samoan drop. Uso then stopped a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles and landed a Superkick and an Uso Splash in successive attempts for the victory.

Result: USO def. AJ Styles

2. Otis def. John Morrison

The Friday Night Delight featuring Otis and John Morrison lasted in a very short match. Otis lit-up the ThunderDome with a thunderous splash and a Caterpillar to secure the win. During the match, a preview promo of Otis aired stating he's ready to defend himself and his Money in the Bank contract in court next week.

Result: OTIS def. John Morrison

3. Sheamus def. Shorty G

It was a short and sweet win for the Celtic Warrior over Shorty G. While Shorty did land a few early blows, Seamus landed two huge Brogue kicks to put a quick end to the match. As surprising as it may seem, Shorty G never had a chance in this one.

Result: SHEAMUS def. Shorty G

4. Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy - Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn tossed Jeff Hardy's old Intercontinental Championship into the trash, then defended his with another devious win over Jeff Hardy. Zayn tripped up Hardy off the top rope and sent him face-first into the exposed metal. Seizing the moment, he rolled up Hardy to once again emerge victorious.

Result: ZAYN def. Jeff Hardy