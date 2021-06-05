WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Inflicts Pain, The Uso’s Lose Tag Team Title Match

In Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the Usos’ – Jimmy and Jey were once again unsuccessful in their challenges of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Apollo Crews defended his Intercontinental Championship against Kevin Owens. Thankfully Commander Azeez was banned from ringside this time after he ruined last week’s match. The show also saw an altercation as Otis attacked The Street Profits and Bianca Bianca Belair’s challenge to Bayley among others.

Here is a look at results and highlights from June 4:

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship - Dominik & Rey Mysterio (c) vs Jimmy & Jey Uso

After the expected to and fro action, it looked like the Usos had the match in hand when Jimmy hit Dominik with a superkick. He then went to the top rope for a splash, but Dominik got his knees up before rolling his opponent up for the win. The drama didn’t end as Roman Reigns was not happy about his cousin’s dismal outing. Words were exchanged, while Adam Pearce after reviewing the previous footage granted the Usos their rematch. But the rematch too didn’t fare well for the family as the Mysterios continued their onslaught on the Usos. Reigns ran in and hit the younger Mysterio out with a Superman Punch to draw the disqualification.

Winner: Dominik & Rey Mysterio via pinfall and disqualification, to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles

Carmella vs Liv Morgan

Carmella runs out of the gates, Morgan gives chase out, manages to pull her out and into the barricade. She then threw her back inside, hit a boot before hitting elbows in the corner. Morgan missed a dive before taking Carmella down with a backbreaker and had Carmella locked in the Code of Silence shortly after for the win.

Winner: Carmella via submission

Bianca Belair’s challenge to Bayley: After an in-ring promo Bayley appeared on the Tron, accepting the challenge for Hell in a Cell. Soon every screen in the ThunderDome showed her face on all screens.

King Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Corbin took Nakamura into the corner for strikes, Nakamura retaliated a big knee in the corner before taking a near fall. Both superstars then traded some big moves before The Lone Wolf was able to catch the Japanese star with a sudden pinfall for a shocking win.

Winner: King Corbin via pinfall

Intercontinental Championship Match - Apollo Crews (c) vs. Kevin Owens

After Commander Azeez attacked Kevin Owens backstage, as he was banned from ringside but still managed to help Apollo Crews. Owens decided to go for the match regardless of his condition and Crews dominated much of the match on a seemingly conceding Owens. In the end, Owens was on the top rope and took a Death Valley driver on the apron before Crews finally pinned him for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews via pinfall, retains the Intercontinental Championship

Otis attacked The Street Profits for turning down training from Chad Gable earlier in the night. The Profits later told the Alpha Academy duo (Otis, Gable) to be ready because they would be coming for them.

