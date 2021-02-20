WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Interrupts Edge, Seth Rollins Warns Cesaro

The Friday Night SmackDown on February 19 was the final show before WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. The premier pay-per-view (PPV) was also one of the more important nights on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Edge kicked off the SmackDown show and was about to make a statement but was interrupted by Roman Reigns. In the main event, six opponents who would battle it out inside the Elimination Chamber to earn a spot to duel with Roman Reigns. In the build-up, Kevin Owens teamed up with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro to spar Jey Uso, King Corbin and Sami Zayn. The evening also had Bayley inviting Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the second-ever edition of "Ding Dong, Hello!".

Here’s a look at this week's action from SmackDown:

As mentioned above, Edge was out to open up SmackDown this week. The 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner discussed his future at WWE WrestleMania and the choice he still has to make. Calling it the biggest decision he had to make, before being interrupted by Roman Reigns who walked in flanked by Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. The Rated-R Superstar and the Tribal Chief got close before Sami Zayn made his arrival. Zayn interrupted them and refused to be disrespected, only to take a superkick from Jey Uso. Reigns whispered something in Edge's ear before leaving the ring.

Apollo Crews vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Big E joined commentary on his own couch and was at ringside with a dinner tray watching the match proceedings while eating. Apollo Crews sent Shinsuke Nakamura outside and into Big E, who visibly got annoyed but didn't get involved. Crews thought he had Nakamura, but the latter locked Crews in an armbar and turned it into a pin attempt for a win. Even though The Artist picked up the win but then the former US Champion attacked him and sent him outside and into the barricades.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall

Seth Rollins warns Cesaro

Seth Rollins arrived as Big E was being stretchered out. He sympathized with Big E's pain and betrayal and he went on to lodge a formal legal complaint against WWE for ruining his return. He particularly warned Cesaro and said that he would feel the wrath of The Messiah every time he stepped into a ring.

The Riott Squad vs Tamina and Natalya

Tamina looked dominant throughout in this contest, but The Riott Squad managed to isolate her from Natalya after nearly taking the win. Billie Kay was out during the match to provide the distraction that set up Liv Morgan to walk into a spin-outside slam by Tamina for a win. After the match, the duo took out Kay to make clear they were not looking for a third member.

Winner: Tamina and Natalya via pinfall

Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Reginald vs Bayley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler:

Chaos ensued during the women's tag team champions appeared as guests on "Ding Dong, Hello!". The match came about after Belair and Baszler kicked off the match and Banks tagged herself in before they hit a double team on Baszler. Reginald pinned Jax with some assistance from Banks, but she overpowered and knocked him around the ring. Jax missed the leg drop and hurt her back before Banks and Belair took out Baszler at ringside. Meanwhile, Reginald was in Jax's grasp when Banks and Belair hit her with double dropkicks, which led Reginald to get the pin on Jax.

Winner: Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Reginald

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Alpha Academy:

The duel looked to be a friendly competition between two developing teams until Otis snapped. He attacked Mysterio until the referee called for the bell. Chad Gable encouraged the aggression, setting up Otis to hit a diving splash on Rey with Mysterio already out of the way. Gable hyped him up and made Otis hit employ another splash from the top on the defenseless legend.

Winner: Rey and Dominik by disqualification

Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro vs Jey Uso, King Corbin and Sami Zayn

Edge joined commentary and Daniel Bryan started the match off with Jey Uso. Cesaro got tagged in early and they dropped Uso. Sami Zayn was tagged in and was hit with the Cesaro Swing before Cesaro did the same to King Corbin. After the break, Paul Heyman joined Edge on commentary and Uso was in the ring with Cesaro. Zayn and Bryan were tagged in and Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb before Cesaro broke up the pin. Zayn was caught in a top rope suplex by Bryan and then the Yes lock before picking up the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro via pinfall