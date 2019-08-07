WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns' Mystery Attacker Revealed, Shane McMahon Gives Kevin Owens a Beatdown

Barely days before WWE SummerSlam 2019, the identity of Roman Reigns' mystery attacker was finally revealed in this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Shane McMahon gave a beatdown to Kevin Owens prior to their match at SummerSlam, while Dolph Ziggler built up some heat before his match against Goldberg in WWE's second biggest pay-per-view of the year. The evening also saw Trish Status interrupt an extremely vocal Charlotte Flair.

The evenings started with Charlotte Flair claiming today’s athletes are greater than any the Hall of Famer ever faced. Flair tried to showcase a video package that was supposed to highlight her own career, but instead it showcased Stratus' accomplishments while audio clips of Michael Cole, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler put over Stratus as arguably the greatest ever. Stratus appeared ringside and revealed she aired the video as a reminder of why Flair is even here, why she has received the opportunities she has. Flair vowed to beat down Stratus and the Hall of Famer responded with a slap to end the segment.

Here's what else happened on WWE SmackDown:

Rey Mysterio versus Dolph Ziggler ended in no contest, after Ziggler blindsided Mysterio, dropping him with a superkick on the arena floor.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Ali with Shawn Michaels' trademark superkick.

Natalya versus Ember Moon ended in no-contest after Natalya applied the Sharpshooter to Moon on the floor and SmackDown women's champion Bayley had to make the save to end the segment.

Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn.

The New Day defeated Bryan and Rowan via disqualification.

The evening also saw Kofi Kingston responsing to Randy Orton, telling his version of events and Shane McMahon tripping Owens up and dropping him back- and head-first on the table. He proceeded to turn the table over on KO, leaving the antihero pinned with nowhere to go. A basement dropkick concluded the beatdown.

Finally, Roman Reigns joined Kayla Braxton to discuss the recent incidents that have threatened his well-being. Later in the evening, Roman Reigns cleared the locker room of everyone but Buddy Murphy, whom he interrogated regarding the events of the last few weeks. Following a beatdown, he revealed it was Rowan who perpetrated the attacks on Reigns.

