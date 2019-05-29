WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Helps R-Truth Win Back his 24/7 Championship

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown on Tuesday took forward the Roman Reigns-Shane McMahon storyline and also featured a Money In The Bank (MITB) rematch between WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens. The evening also saw WWE SmackDown women's champion Bayley battle Lacey Evans and the newly introduced 24/7 Championship changing hands, not once, but twice.The evening also featured Shane McMohan -- flanked by Drew Mcintyre and Elias celebrating 'Shane McMahon Appreciation Night', just weeks from clashing with Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia and pinning Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i on Raw the previous evening. The segment ended with R-Truth and Drake Maverick continuing the 24/7 Championship tirade that saw McIntyre downing Truth with the Claymore kick and Elias scoring the pinfall and his first championship in WWE.Andrade and Zelina Vega, cut a promo on Finn Balor ahead of their intercontinental championship match at WWE Super ShowDown next week highlighting how injured he was after the Money In The Bank ladder match.Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens after a Trouble in Paradise.Mandy Rose defeated Carmella.Bayley defeats Lacey Evans.Reigns and Truth defeat Elias and McIntyre.Truth defeated Elias to win the 24/7 Championship.The evening also witnessed Charlotte Flair joining the commentary team while WWE SmackDown women's champion Bayley battled Raw wild-card competitor Lacey Evans in singles action. The event saw Evans attacking Charlotte Flair for botching interference near the end of the match and ruining her chances of winning, but Flair dropped her with a kick to the face. Daniel Bryan and Rowan too cut a promo that was interrupted by Heavy Machinery who challenged them to a bout. While Bryan accepted, he said the match will take place at a later date and not in front of the Oklahoma crowd.