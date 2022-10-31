WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Returns to Address Feud within Bloodline

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns returned to the ring after a hiatus on Friday Night SmackDown. Reigns dished out warnings for his adversary and social star Logan Paul before their titanic clash at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief addressed the fans and informed them about his upcoming title defense, and also talked about his recent feud between Jey Uso and “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn within The Bloodline. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey dished out an open challenge on the night. Madcap Moss and Karrion Kross cross swords on the night. Bray Wyatt was back with his lantern on SmackDown.

Here are the complete highlights of an enthralling episode from Friday Night SmackDown:

Tag Team Match: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs Brawling Brutes

Sami Zayn emphasised the significance of Roman Reigns wanting to see The Bloodline’s arms raised in triumph before his arrival at the arena tonight. Along with Solo Sikoa, Zayn brawled against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brute. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were watching from the ringside.

Sikoa dominated early by delivering a Uranage to Butch on the ring apron and seized control. The match seemed like in the jaws of Zayn and Sikoa before dissension within The Bloodline proved costly. An argument at ringside between Zayn and Jey Uso caused a distraction and enabled Butch and Holland to score a pin-fall win.

Roman reigns address the crowd

A frustrated Reigns entered the ring to join The Bloodline, undoubtedly prepared to address the faction’s recent infighting. Reigns demanded a resolution to the group’s issues, to which Zayn extended his hand in solidarity to Jey, only for the tag team champion to offload months of frustration on his accomplice. Reigns warned his cousin that if he persists to oppose Zayn, he will rename the Honorary Uce back to “Sami Uso,” to which the crowd erupted and Uso gazed in disbelief.

Tag Team Match: Maximum Male Models vs New Day

New Day faced Maximum Male Models in tag team action. The match was fine for what it was, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods dominating for much of it. After trouncing mace outside the ring, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston struck Midnight Hour on Mansoor to secure a rather easy win.

Ronda Rousey’s Open Challenge for SmackDown Title

Ronda Rousey challenged the women’s locker room to fight her on the night. Former NXT star Emma returned to WWE, determined to win a title that eluded her during her initial stint with the company.

Hubris nearly proved the champion’s ultimate failure, as Rousey clearly played down the challenger and spent far too much time heckling the audience, allowing Emma to almost pull off the upset on multiple occasions.

A well-timed rake to her opponent’s eyes, demonstrating that she is not as dominant as she would like to make some belief, allowed Rousey to win and defend her title in an extremely hard match on SmackDown.

Six-Man Tag team Action

Shinsuke Nakamura surprised everyone by joining Hit Row in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against Legado del Fantasma. The heels dominated the match, for the most part, alienating Ashante from his teammates. In the final moments, Santos Escobar was downed by Top Dolla into a Kinshasa from Nakamura, giving Shinsuke and Hit Row the victory.

Singles Match: Madcap Moss vs Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross squared off with Madcap Moss on Friday night, just eight days prior to his major clash with Drew McIntyre inside a Steel Cage, ready to send a message to The Scottish Warrior.

Moss staged a late comeback in the high-octane match. A ball of fire poised to run over his opponent en route to an unexpected victory. Scarlett’s mere presence created a distraction, allowing Kross to deliver a big boot, Down the Rabbit Hole, helping him to march to the win in style.

Terrifying figure interrupts Bray Wyatt

To close out the show, Bray Wyatt returned for another in-ring promo. Continuing his candor, he stated that he enjoys being open and honest with fans and that he even enjoys the fact that he is willing to do horrific things. His promo was cut short by the masked figure we met briefly last week, who is apparently known as Uncle Howdy. He called Wyatt a liar, claiming that despite his claims to the contrary, he wears a mask. This bizarre moment brought another high-quality episode to a close.

Read all the Latest Sports News here