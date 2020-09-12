WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Teams with Jey Uso, Nikki Cross to Face Bayley at Clash of Champions

With just a fortnight left for WWE’s next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, the men and women of SmackDown returned to the Thunderdome for this week's episode. The episode kicked off with a tribute image of the 9/11 terror attack.

Roman Reigns who will defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso, teamed up to take on Sheamus and King Corbin in a tag team match. But Reigns abandoned Uso for much of the tag team main event before making a very opportunistic appearance to score the pinfall. Uso still seemed willing to embrace Reigns out of loyalty to their family

The Intercontinental title was also on the line in the latest episode of SmackDown Live, champion Jeff Hardy took on The Phenomenal AJ Styles, in which Sami Zayn also got involved. It was an end to end fight between the two wrestlers before Zayn came out of nowhere and attacked Styles, causing a disqualification in the process.

Meanwhile, Bayley also took the stage to reveal her side of the story, why she attacked Sasha Banks following their rematch with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Alexa Bliss was also in action as took on Nikki Cross, Tamina and Lacey Evans. Cross teamed up with Bliss to take out Tamina and Evans at ringside but out of nowhere, Bliss bent Cross over and hit her with Sister Abigail. Cross recovered won the match with a sunset flip to Tamina and become the number one contender for Bayley’s title

Bray Wyatt also promised to unveil his newest addition to the Firefly Fun House this week. Did Alexa Bliss cross over to the dark side and join The Fiend?

WWE SMACKDOWN FULL RESULTS:

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles ends in a no-contest: Intercontinental Championship Match

Lucha House Party def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Nikki Cross def. Alexa Bliss, Tamina & Lacey Evans: Number 1 contender for the SmackDown Womens Championship

Otis def. John Morrison

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def. Sheamus & King Corbin