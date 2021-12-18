WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Wrecked; Brock Lesnar Stands Tall

On the Friday night show of WWE SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm took on Charlotte Flair and Shotzi. The Viking Raiders faced Jinder Mahal and Shanky followed by Ridge Holland pinning down Cesaro. Tied into the Universal Championship scenario are The Usos struggling against The New Day. At a sold-out Allstate Arena outside Chicago, Naomi and Shayna Baszler also compete for the glory. SmackDown kicked off with a rundown of the interaction between Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar from last week.

Some development in the Reigns-Lesnar-Heyman saga. The seeds of dubiety between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman boiled over. Brock Lesnar heckles The Bloodline. The Universal champion fires his special counsel on his anticipated return on SmackDown Friday night.

Here are the results from the December 17 episode of WWE SmackDown:

The New Day vs. The Usos

The evening’s best match was New Day and The Usos who wrote the most recent chapter of their years-long feud. The back-and-forth match culminated after a Trouble in Paradise lands for Kofi Kingston on Jimmy. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Wood scored the win for the top contenders and got the momentum for the SmackDown tag team titles on Day 1.

Result: New Day def The Usos

Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

Storm took on Shotzi and put away the SmackDown Women’s champion with a diving crossbody. Before this, Storm took Flair by surprise with a roll-up into a bridge. Banks and Flair face off each other but the 29-year-old American wrestler manages to pin Flair down.

Result: Storm and Banks def Flair and Shotzi

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders started the second tag team match by locking horns against Jinder Mahal and Shanky. Erik tosses Ivar butt first into Shanky’s face. The Raiders looked good but the Indian duo made a comeback to turn the tide in their favour. Not for long, as Ivar downs Shanky to win the match.

Result: The Viking Raiders def Mahal and Shanky

Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

Holland targets Cesaro already injured ribs in a big powerslam. The match got delayed for a commercial break after Cesaro complained of breathlessness to the referee. Cesaro sends Holland out of the ring but thanks to the distraction caused by Sheamus’ trash talk, Holland takes advantage with a baton shot to Cesaro’s ribs.

Result: Holland def Cesaro

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

Shortly after Baszler tried to isolate Naomi’s leg, the pro wrestler and dancer took her down with a quick rollup reversal. Naomi challenged Sonya Deville to a match but was paired up with Baszler. Naomi rolled Baszler up for a quick upset win when her hubris got the best of her.

Result: Naomi def Baszler

Roman Reigns Returns; sheds Paul Heyman and special appearance by Brock Lesnar

Reigns finally headed to the ring flanked by Heyman and The Usos. Reigns mentioned he does not like when his cousins lose.The Tribal Chief asked Heyman, “Why are you protecting Brock from me?" Heyman admitted he was not protecting Brock Lesnar from Reigns, but vice versa.

Reigns rocked Heyman with a Superman Punch interrupted by Lesnar who made the save. Lesnar delivered two F5s to The Head of the Table before the show went off air.

