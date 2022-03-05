WWE SmackDown Results: Ronda Rousey Makes First in-ring Appearance, Sami Zayn Defends Intercontinental Championship

WWE SmackDown March 4th episode from FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, featured all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 in early April. The show witnessed Ronda Rousey’s first televised singles match in three years as she battled against Sonya Deville in a blockbuster main event. Friday’s episode also featured two championship bouts – Sami Zayn fought Ricochet for the Intercontinental crown, while SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos defended theirs against The Viking Raiders. Plus the latest from Universal champion Roman Reigns ahead of his colossal Winner Takes All match against WWE champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and much more.

Here’s a recap of events from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown:

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Ricochet vs Sami Zayn (C): Both stars had plenty of jaw-dropping offense through the match but a distraction from Johnny Knoxville allowed Ricochet to score a hurricanrana for the pinfall victory and become the new WWE Intercontinental champion.

Austin Theory cut a promo and said he would be Pat McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 opponent. This comes after WWE boss Vince McMahon, had offered McAfee a match at the PPV on his podcast last week.

Naomi (w/ Sasha Banks) vs Carmella (w/ Queen Zelina): Naomi defeated Carmella with a split-legged moonsault for a pinfall victory. The win also gives the No. 1 contenders (Naomi and Banks) momentum ahead of their upcoming championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38 against Carmella and Zelina.

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal: Despite a spirited offensive from Mahal, McIntyre clobbered him with the claymore for a three-count. After the match, he threatened to beat Happy Corbin, hyping their upcoming match at WWE’s biggest two-day event.

Roman Reigns cut a promo and promised to smash Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He was accompanied by Paul Heyman and SmackDown tag team champions the Usos on the stage. Prior to the promo the Usos attacked Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura on the entrance ramp.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match – The Usos (C) vs Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar): Fired up with the attack on Nakamura and Boogs backstage, the champions delivered their 1-D finisher on Erik to score the win and retain the SmackDown Tag Team title.

Big E vs Sheamus: The match never got started as Sheamus and Ridge Holland brutalised Sheamus and Kofi Kingston backstage. They didn’t stop there as they drove off on New Day’s ATV before destroying it with sledgehammers.

Ronda Rousey vs Sonya Deville: Ronda Rousey made her first in-ring appearance on SmackDown to square off against WWE official Sonya Deville. Rousey took the fight from the get-go, Deville mounted a brief flurry of offense courtesy of a distraction by Flair. However, once Rousey regained the lead, she planted Deville with Piper’s Pit and forced her to tap out with a new armbar submission for the win.

The main event moved forward after the match, as Rousey lured Charlotte Flair into the ring ahead of their face-off at WrestleMania. Flair slid in but quickly found herself trapped in an ankle lock by Rousey; Flair too had to tap out before scurrying out of the ring.

