WWE SmackDown Results: Ronda Rousey Wins Beat the Clock 'I Quit' Challenge vs Charlotte Flair

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was all about adrenaline rush as smouldering rivalries enthralled the fans.

WWE SmackDown’s top superstars featured in last night’s episode as the captivating tag team rivalry between The Usos and RK-Bro took an interesting turn with the inclusion of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

The match card included a brutal steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

Here are all the highlights from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

There was nowhere to run or hide for The Great Liberator in the first bout of the night. Sami Zayn finally met his destiny as he faced off against Drew McIntyre in a blockbuster steel cage match.

Zayn probably knew what was about to happen as he was hesitant to enter the steel cage. But Drew McIntyre dragged him inside and slammed the door shut. Zayn was thrashed inside the cage and was even bounced off the steel cage wall. At the end, McIntyre picked up the win via pinfall.

Ricochet (c) vs. Shanky for the Intercontinental Championship

Shanky had a good start to the match as he landed some lusty blows on Ricochet. The defending champion was even locked in a submission move before being slammed onto the mat. But Ricochet managed to hold his own and retain his intercontinental championship. Ricochet picked up the win after rolling up Shanky.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Cat Cardoza

Raquel Rodriguez completely outclassed her opponent as she thrashed Cat Cardoza in the ring. Rodriguez finished her off with a one-armed powerbomb.

WrestleMania Backlash Contract Signing

The Usos and RK-Bro met in the ring to sign their contracts for a tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. Tensions erupted as a brawl started between the two elite tag teams.

Roman Reigns made an entrance along with Paul Heyman to further raise the temperatures. Reigns tore up the contract, and stuffed the remains in Riddle’s mouth.

Drew McIntyre also stormed the ring and delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Reigns. It looks like the tag team titles may be unified in a blockbuster match pitting The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and McIntyre at the WrestleMania Backlash.

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler had a great start to the match as she delivered some lusty blows and followed up with a suplex and a submission attempt.

But Naomi managed to hold her own and rolled up Baszler to register a fine victory.

Beat the Clock “I Quit" Challenge

This was the marquee event of the night that pitted Ronda Rousey against Shotzi and Charlotte Flair against Aliyah.

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi at 1:41 into their Beat the Clock Challenge “I Quit" match.

Therefore Charlotte Flair had to defeat Aliyah within 1:41, but failed to do so. Consequently, Rousey won the Beat the Clock Challenge.

