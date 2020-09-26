WWE Smackdown Results: Sami Zayn Registers Win in Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy

Friday night's episode of WWE Smackdown made sure that it does not let its fans down. The episode was packed with action and some epic moves. As most WWE fans would have expected chaos erupted between Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles during the Intercontinental Championship Ascension Ceremony.

There were nail-biting moments, some more than expected action-packed and some truly iconic. The last night episode truly kept up with the Friday night spirit.

Here is a look at the September 25 results of WWE Smackdown:

Triple Threat Match Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy: Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. Zayn and Hardy both hung their titles from the hook for Sunday's ladder match. During the outing, there was also a moment wherein Zayn attacked the other two opponents with a ladder.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Gran Metalik: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Gran Metalik via pinfall. The match was so full of power that it has now increased the expectations of fans. In a tweet, WWE mentioned how the fight between Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs Lucha House Party is expected to be action-packed.

King Corbin vs Matt Riddle: King Corbin defeated Matt Riddle via pinfall. It was indeed a surprising result of Corbin going over clean after getting his knees up on the Floating Bro to set up the finish.

Lacey Evans vs Alexa Bliss: Lacey Evans defeated Alexa Bliss via disqualification.There is a point in the match when Evans throws Alexa into the corner and is also seen slamming Alexa’s head into the turnbuckle. In another gripping move, Evans slams Alexa’s head into the mat.

This was clearly not an easy win after Alexa to retaliated with full force and made sure that she too slams Evans into the mat.