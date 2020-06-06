WWE Smackdown Results: Sasha Banks and Bayley Win Women's Tag Team Championship, Brawn Strowman Gets Tormented

Friday Night SmackDown saw the inaugural champions of the WWE Women's Tag Team titles win back the belts from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. However, it seemed that WWE was building towards a possible Bayley-Banks feud with the WWE SmackDown Women’s champion trying to sneak a victory in the middle of the match, even though it was Banks who was putting in all the hard work.

WWE champion Brawn Strowman was tormented throughout the evening by The Miz and John Morrison until he caught up with them and turned the tide by flipping over the surveillance van that had the duo trapped inside.

Here's what else happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

Jeff Hardy gave an in ring promo: The veteran wrestler gave an explanation for the predicament he faced last week by saying that he was knocked out the moment he arrived at the arena. He woke up to find the police surrounding his car at the site of the crash and that he was reeking of alcohol. Hardy added that according to eyewitnesses, a man fled the site of the car crash. Apparently the man had red hair and red beard.

At this point Sheamus walked in and a brawl broke out between the two with the Irish wrestler hitting a Brogue Kick on Hardy into the pexiglass surrounding the ring.

Drew Gulak defeated AJ Styles via pinfall.

Otis defeated King Corbin via disqualification.

Lacey Evans defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall.

The evening also saw Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles come face to face ahead of the IC title tournament finals. Bryan called Styles a coward for taking a bye after the incident with Hardy and Elias last week. Styles countered by saying it was not cowardly but smart. The segment ended with a challenge for a match between Gulak and Styles, which Gulak ended up winning, albeit with some help from Bryan.