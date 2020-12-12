WWE SmackDown Results: Sasha Banks Retains SmackDown Women's Title

The Friday night episode of WWE SmackDown was a rollercoaster ride. One of the most important segments was to be the contract signing between SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks and TLC pay-per-view opponent Carmella. Instead of doing the basic signing, the two wrestlers went on to have a match. This outing most certainly became the highlight of the episode. Fans were, however, disappointed in the way that the match took place. Even after Carmella defeated Sasha Banks she could not claim the title as the match ended in a disqualification.

Here is a look at the main events of Friday night’s episode:

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella vs Sasha Banks (c): Carmella defeated Sasha Banks via disqualification. During the match, Sasha had also disobeyed the referee by not adhering to the break command. When she didn’t do so Carmella too went on to attack her during the same period. In fact, Carmella went on to the extent of attacking Sasha after the match by pushing her face into a bucket of champagne and then breaking the bottle over Sasha’s back. The outing was clearly a disappointing one. Since the match ended in a disqualification, Sasha continues to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship title.

Dolph Ziggler vs Montez Ford: Dolph Ziggler defeated Montez Ford via pinfall. Dolph hit Montez with a super kick for the win. The match was quite gripping as half way through the Dolph ducked out of the ring. However, things took a turn after Robert Roode took out Angelo Dawkins on the outside of the ring. This incident acted as a good distraction, and eventually lead to Dolph’s win.

Sami Zayn vs Big E via count out: Sami Zayn defeated Big E via count out. The fixture was filled with both action and drama. During the match Zayn claimed to have re-injured his hand after a uranage from Big E. After this he ended up slapping Big E really hard. Even after Big E went out of the ring Zayn managed to catch hold of him to beat the 10-count to win.

The Riott Squad vs Natalya and Billie Kay: The Riott Squad defeated Natalya and Billie Kay via pinfall. In the fixture, Ruby Riott hit Billie Kay with a Riott Kick in order to clinch the win.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Otis and Chad Gable: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Otis and Chad Gable via pinfall. From the beginning of the game, one would have predicted that Otis would have won the match. But somehow the poor team coordination between Otis and Chadis led them to lose the match.