WWE SmackDown Results: Seth Rollins Attacks Cesaro, Apollo Crews Retains Intercontinental Title

The post WrestleMania Bakclash edition of WWE SmackDown started on the backdrop of the company announcing its plans to resume its live tour starting July this year. In honour of the announcement, Sonya Deville organised a Parade of Champions. The parade included every champions who is on SmackDown’s roster barring Universal Champion Roman Reigns because he was instead the “preeminent champion of all sports-entertainment" according to himself.

The Parade was interrupted soon after with Bayley hurling insults to the current title holders which eventually laid foundation to a 6-woman tag team match later in the night.

The episode also saw Cesaro demanding a rematch for the Universal Title cutting short Roman Reigns’ personal Parade of Champion. However, before the Swiss Superman could get an answer, Seth Rollins emerged from nowhere and lunched an unrelenting sneak attack which saw Cesaro leave for hospital in a neck brace.

Here’s a look at all the action from SmackDown:

Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Bayley def SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina: The tag team of Champions got the upperhand in the match early on but Bayley targetted ianca Belair injured knee midway to make a comeback for her team. Bayley delivered a Bayley-to-Belly on Belair outside the ring which distracted Natalya and Bazler took the opportunity to apply the Kirifuda Clutch and score the submission victory.

Shinsuke Nakamura def King Corbin: King Corbin started the match on top as he kept on working on Nakamura’s head and neck. However, Nakamura found his way back in the contest and picked up a roll-up win after Rick Boogs who made his main roster debut tonight distracted Corbin.

Apollo Crews def Kevin Owens, Big E and Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: As the match started, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens got involved in their own fight while Big E and Apollo got involved in theirs. The four men then slowly started taking on each other as Big E and Kevin Owens dominated the match. Crews then made a comeback wiped Big E out with a moonsault from the ring apron. Zayn delivered one of his own off the guardrail, wiping Crews out. Owens delivered a swanton bomb from the top rope onto Zayn and Big E broke up the pin. Crews then dropped Owens on the back of his neck on the apron, only to suffer the spear through the ropes and to the floor by Big E. The action-packed match continued with four wrestlers taking no prisoners. When it looked like Big E was about to win back his title with a Urange, first, Commander Azeez intervened then Aleister Black arrived out of nowhere to blast Big E with Black Mass. Crews made the pin and scored the win.

Other Results:

Dominik Mysterio def. Robert Roode via pinfall.

Street Profits to face The Usos next week

