WWE SmackDown Results: Shayna Baszler Faces Naomi, Roman Reigns Leads The Bloodline Against King Woods and Sir Kofi

Friday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown started with the return of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief walked down the ring along with The Usos and Paul Heyman while discussing the events of the last episode. Reigns also explained the reason behind his absence, saying that he took a vacation to celebrate his win over Brock Lesnar. However, the Universal Champions jolly mood was soon ruined after Heyman told Roman about the Usos’ loss at the hands of New Day in the previous week.

After much deliberation it was decided that Jimmy Usos will take on King Woods and if he loses he will bend the knee. The Usos did not agree to the condition of the match, but Reigns accepted the challenge on behalf of his cousin.

Here is the recap from Friday night’s WWE Smackdown episode:

Naomi vs Shayna Baszler: In the first fight of the night Shayna Baszler faced Naomi but not before claiming that she does not have a vendetta against her opponent. Much like their verbal spat, the fight was also one-sided as Naomi defeated Shayna via pinfall. But the match restarted as Naomi forget to follow the rope rule and her win was declared illegal. The second time around, Shayna did not waste much time as she hit Naomi via kirifuda clutch to win the match.

Los Lotharios vs Cesaro and Mansoor: In the second fight of the night, Angel and Humberto continued their winning run as Tag Team as they defeated the newly formed pair of Cesaro & Mansoor.

Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre: In another back and forth match, Drew McIntyre defeated Ricochet via pinfall after hitting him with a Claymore.

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss vs The Viking Raiders: The duo of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss lost to The Viking Raiders via count-out.

King Woods vs Jimmy Uso: The main event was a follow up of the opening act as Jimmy went against Woods in the final sequence of the show. Woods defeated Jimmy but the Usos did not bend a knee for New Day as Reigns lay waste to Woods and Sir Kofi as the show ended.

