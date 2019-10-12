WWE Smackdown Results: Shocking Title Change, Cain Velasquez-Brock Lesnar Tiff Deepens
WWE Smackdown Results: Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair to win back the SmackDown women's championship.
Bayley won the SmackDown women's championship. (Photo Credit: @WWEUniverse)
Apart from Friday Night SmackDown hosting the first edition of the draft, which saw Roman Reigns as well as Bray Wyatt being drafted to the blue brand, the show closed with a shocking title change. Fans were also treated to the continued build toward Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel. The evening also saw a bout between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to determine which brand gets the first pick of their choice of WWE superstar.
Having lost her SmackDown championship to Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, Bayley was set for a rematch in the main event of the evening. While entering to her music, she snapped and took down the inflatable tube men with a pickaxe.
A much more serious looking Bayley rushed to ringside to take the fight to Flair.
Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair to win back the SmackDown women's championship. After seeing Flair kick out of both the Bayley-to-Belly and an elbow drio, she eventually won the match with an inside cradle, after Flair tried to cover her following Natural Selection.
The evening also saw a war of words between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. Following Velasquez's surprise debut to take out Lesnar last week and the announcement of Lesnar vs Velasquez at Crown Jewel on October 31, it seemed a given to have a confrontation. Paul Heyman sold Velasquez as a dominant force in UFC, stating how badly Lesnar was defeated by Velasquez to win the UFC heavyweight championship on October 2010, and how he left a permanent scar on the face of Lesnar. However, the in-ring promo was interrupted by Mysterio and Velasquez with the latter vowing to give Lesnar a matching scar on the other side of his face.
Here's what else happened on SmackDown:
Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns via disqualification after interference from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, thus giving Raw the first pick in the WWE Draft.
King Corbin defeated Shorty Gable via pinfall following End of Days.
The New Day defeated The OC via pinfall after Kingston hit Styles with Trouble in Paradise.
