WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline and RK-Bro Face-off as Ronda Rousey Retains Title

Fans were treated to a riveting episode of WWE SmackDown on May 13. The action-packed show featured some blockbuster matches and simmering rivalries.

The battle for tag team supremacy continued at WWE SmackDown as Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle confronted SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos. Ultimately, the much awaited winner-take-all tag team championship match to unify the tag team titles was confirmed for next week. Last night’s SmackDown also featured a mouth-watering SmackDown women’s championship match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez.

Here are all the highlights of all the action from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Riddle vs Sami Zayn

RK-Bro kicked off the show by calling Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn answered the call and proclaimed that he would speak on behalf of The Bloodline. Consequently, Randy Orton very cleverly coerced Zayn into a match with Riddle.

Sami Zayn would rue his decision as he was comprehensively defeated by Riddle. Riddle executed a devastating fall-forward piledriver on Zayn before registering a fine victory by pinfall.

Ronda Rousey vs Raquel Rodriguez for SmackDown women’s championship

Emboldened from her win in the “I Quit Match”, Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge.

Consequently, Raquel Rodriguez decided to take on Rousey with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line.

Rodriguez dominated most of the match with her imposing strength and power moves. But it wasn’t enough against a scrappy fighter like Rousey. Ronda Rousey won via pinfall after rolling up Rodriguez.

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler for Women’s Tag Team Championship

Naomi and Sasha Banks successfully defended their tag team titles by defeating Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

At the end of the fierce match, Naomi countered Natalya’s sharpshooter with a roll up to pick up the win for her team.

Kofi Kingston vs. Butch

Butch defeated Kofi Kingston after considerable interference from Sheamus and Holland. Butch picked up the win after landing the devastating Bitter End on Kingston.

The Bloodline Ends the Show

The Bloodline featured in the closing segment of the show. Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns proclaimed that there was no one left for him to conquer in WWE. The segment also saw The Usos accepting the challenge for the tag team championship match to unify the tag team titles.

Then from out of nowhere, Riddle hit Reigns with a flying knee to close the show.

