WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Brawl with Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro on Eve of WrestleMania Backlash

WWE SmackDown featured a packed match card last night. The Bloodline came to blows against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in the closing segment of SmackDown. This was the last opportunity for The Bloodline to show that they were the favourites in the lead-up to Sunday’s six-man tag team match at the WrestleMania Backlash.

Earlier in the show, Shinsuke Nakamura took on Sami Zayn in a mouth-watering encounter.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Here are all the highlights from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Aliyah vs. Charlotte Flair

The show started with the match between Aliyah and Charlotte Flair. Flair had revenge on her mind as Aliyah had defeated her last week at the Beat the Clock “I Quit" Challenge.

Before the match could even start, a vengeful Flair attacked Aliyah, which led to a nasty brawl. Officials had to step in and separate the two and the segment ended consequently.

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

This was a legitimate preview of an upcoming encounter for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Shayna came out on top as she defeated Sasha Banks via pinfall.

Drew Gulak vs. Gunther

Gunther thrashed Gulak right from the start in this bout. As the match progressed, he powerbombed Gulak and folded him up. Gunther finally registered a fine victory by pinfall.

Tables Match: New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Last night, a new chapter was written of the never-ending feud between New Day and the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

A brutal tables match saw the two teams beating the hell out of each other.

But at the end, Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods because of interference by Butch. Sheamus and Holland drove Woods through a table after an assist by Butch, who appeared from underneath the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

This was a very competitive match which saw both the wrestlers fighting like hell. In the end, Nakamura was down and Zayn realized he had the opportunity to pick up the win. Consequently, Zayn immediately rushed to beat the count, picking up the win via count-out.

RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline Face-to-Face

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro continued to build momentum in their never-ending feud against The Bloodline. This segment was supposed to build up the hype for the marquee six-man tag team match at the WrestleMania Backlash.

After a brawl broke out between the two teams, The Bloodline managed to land some blows. But RK-Bro came back and took out The Usos with RKOs. Them Drew McIntyre landed the claymore on Roman Reigns to close out the segment. It can be said that The Bloodline is not the favourite to win at WrestleMania Backlash.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.