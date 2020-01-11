WWE SmackDown Results: The Fiend Sends Daniel Bryan a Message, John Morrison Officially Returns
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt continued with his mind games against Daniel Bryan as John Morrison joined The Miz on Friday Night SmackDown.
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Photo Credit: WWE)
Friday Night SmackDown from Evansville, Indiana, saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt continuing with his mind games against Daniel Bryan ahead of their universal title rematch at the Royal Rumble. The evening also saw John Morrison officially entering a WWE ring after years away from the company.
The evening started off with Miz discussing his bad luck over the last month on Miz TV, trying to brush off his actions against Kofi Kingston last week. However, he soon moved on to welcome John Morrison as his guest on Miz TV. Morrison, on his part, said he was disappointed in fans turning on Miz. This soon led to the emergence of Kofi Kingston and Big E, and insults started to flow, leading to a rematch between Kingston and Miz, with Big E and Morrison on commentary.
The Miz defeated Kofi Kingston via pinfall after a Skull-Crushing Finale. The match saw Big E getting involved with Miz, which led to Morrison attacking and laying out the New Day member. Kingston, who got distracted in the proceedings, was hit with the Skull-Crushing Finale for the pinfall.
The evening also saw Bray Wyatt appear in a segment of 'Firefly Funhouse' where he explained that Bryan had been naughty and would be in a heap of trouble at Royal Rumble at the hands of 'The Fiend'.
Bryan was later interviewed in the show, where he said he remembered his time in the Wyatt Family and that it had changed him. However, he added that it had made him more dangerous. Bryan said he knew he would be hurt in the Rumble, but he cannot be broken. Bryan was cut off by a video of the puppet Rumblin' Rabbit, who attempted to tell Bryan the secret of beating 'The Fiend' but was stopped by Wyatt. Bryan later went on to find the decapitated puppet head in his locker.
Here's what else happened in Friday Night SmackDown:
Mandy Rose defeated Alexa Bliss via pinfall with a roll-up.
Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall with a running powerslam.
King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler defeated The Usos via disqualification when Roman Reigns speared Corbin at ringside.
The evening also saw Elias perform a song in the ring where he took digs at both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Also, a match between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks that was slated to take place never took off. Banks revealed that she would not fight unless contractually obligated, Bayley then mentioned Evans' 'snot-nosed kids' leading to Evans rushing backstage where Bayley attacked her. Evans, was however, able to come back and run off the SmackDown women's champion.
Roman Reigns too cut an in-ring promo saying 2019 ended badly for him and that 2020 would be his year and he would win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania for the fifth time, alongside The Usos.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Where the Mind is Without Fear': Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem at Protest
- Was Sonam Kapoor to Star in Ram-Leela? Her Latest Post Keeps Fans Guessing
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Film Has the Best VFX in Hindi Cinema Till Date
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating