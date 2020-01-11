WWE SmackDown Results: The Fiend Sends Daniel Bryan a Message, John Morrison Officially Returns

Friday Night SmackDown from Evansville, Indiana, saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt continuing with his mind games against Daniel Bryan ahead of their universal title rematch at the Royal Rumble. The evening also saw John Morrison officially entering a WWE ring after years away from the company.

The evening started off with Miz discussing his bad luck over the last month on Miz TV, trying to brush off his actions against Kofi Kingston last week. However, he soon moved on to welcome John Morrison as his guest on Miz TV. Morrison, on his part, said he was disappointed in fans turning on Miz. This soon led to the emergence of Kofi Kingston and Big E, and insults started to flow, leading to a rematch between Kingston and Miz, with Big E and Morrison on commentary.

The Miz defeated Kofi Kingston via pinfall after a Skull-Crushing Finale. The match saw Big E getting involved with Miz, which led to Morrison attacking and laying out the New Day member. Kingston, who got distracted in the proceedings, was hit with the Skull-Crushing Finale for the pinfall.

The evening also saw Bray Wyatt appear in a segment of 'Firefly Funhouse' where he explained that Bryan had been naughty and would be in a heap of trouble at Royal Rumble at the hands of 'The Fiend'.

Bryan was later interviewed in the show, where he said he remembered his time in the Wyatt Family and that it had changed him. However, he added that it had made him more dangerous. Bryan said he knew he would be hurt in the Rumble, but he cannot be broken. Bryan was cut off by a video of the puppet Rumblin' Rabbit, who attempted to tell Bryan the secret of beating 'The Fiend' but was stopped by Wyatt. Bryan later went on to find the decapitated puppet head in his locker.

Here's what else happened in Friday Night SmackDown:

Mandy Rose defeated Alexa Bliss via pinfall with a roll-up.

Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall with a running powerslam.

King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler defeated The Usos via disqualification when Roman Reigns speared Corbin at ringside.

The evening also saw Elias perform a song in the ring where he took digs at both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Also, a match between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks that was slated to take place never took off. Banks revealed that she would not fight unless contractually obligated, Bayley then mentioned Evans' 'snot-nosed kids' leading to Evans rushing backstage where Bayley attacked her. Evans, was however, able to come back and run off the SmackDown women's champion.

Roman Reigns too cut an in-ring promo saying 2019 ended badly for him and that 2020 would be his year and he would win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania for the fifth time, alongside The Usos.

