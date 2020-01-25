WWE SmackDown Results: The Fiend Terrorises Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns and King Corbin Rivalry Escalates Ahead of Royal Rumble 2020

The final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WWE Royal Rumble 2020 saw the Daniel Bryan and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt rivalry escalated to a new level, while Roman Reigns and the Usos tasted victory heading into the Sunday pay-per-view.

The main event of the night saw the contract signing between Wyatt and Bryan. Last week Kane had helped Bryan lay a trap for 'The Fiend', and this week, 'The Fiend' persona seemingly got some payback ahead of the much-hyped match.

Wyatt appeared on the Tron from Firefly Fun House during the segment attempting to fax his signed contract. The WWE Universal champion explained he had been advised not to appear for the signing.

Bryan demanded Wyatt come to the ring saying they would be tied anyway on Sunday without any chance of escape. Wyatt replied that since it would not be him that would be competing, it was only proper that the person competing should sign the contract. The lights of the arena went out and when they returned, 'The Fiend' was in the ring holding the strap. He applied the Mandible Claw on Bryan, followed by Sister Abigail. Bryan had his shirt torn off before being whipped by the strap. The champion signed the contract before disappearing from the ring, to bring an end to the show.

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode via pinfall when Jimmy Uso hit a top-rope splash on Robert Roode. The match saw Jimmy Uso suffering a knee injury early on, leaving the bout to become a two-on-three affair with Jey and Reigns against Corbin, Roode and Ziggler. After Jey Uso was taken out later in the match, Jimmy hobbled back to take a hot tag from Reigns. Things eventually escalated with Corbin and Reigns fighting in the crowd while the Usos teamed up for the win.

Here's what else happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

Lacey Evans cut a promo at the top of the entrance ramp but was attacked from behind by Bayley.

Carmella and Dana Brooke cut a backstage promo stating reasons why they would win the Rumble match but were interrupted by a brawling Evans and Bayley.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross versus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville ended in a no-contest when Evans and Bayley brought the brawl into the ring, resulting in a fight between all six women.

Elias and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall.

Sheamus had a pre-recorded promo where he spoke about his rivalry with Shorty G.

John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston via pinfall.

