WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos Beat Ricochet and Braun Strowman to Retain Tag Team Titles

The latest edition of the WWE SmackDown primarily focused on The Bloodline saga. Sami Zayn triggered a big debate after sensationally attacking Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2023. Zayn had challenged Reigns to a title match at the Elimination Chamber and the Tribal Chief accepted it wholeheartedly. Paul Heyman appeared on the show last night to solve the current crisis but his attempt seemed to backfire as Zayn interrupted in order to send a strong message to the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Reigns. The latest episode of the WWE SmackDown also featured Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match. The Usos defended their title against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Moreover, a Fatal 4-Way encounter, involving Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, Madcap Moss and Santos Escobar, took place last night. The latest edition of the WWE SmackDown kicked off with a Paul Heyman promo.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs Hit Row

The first battle of the night took place between Hit Row and Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The match turned out to be simply a one-sided affair as Hit Row failed to put up a fight last night. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre dominated the bout thoroughly. Sheamus came up with a Brogue to clinch a win.

Lacey Evans vs Carmen Harress

Lacey Evans kicked off the encounter on a sublime note as she brutally attacked Carmen Harress right from the word go. Harress did try to script a comeback but Evans was prepared for it. Evans applied the Cobra Clutch to claim a resounding victory.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs The Usos

The Usos- Jimmy and Jey Uso- defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Ricochet and Braun Strowman in the latest edition of the WWE SmackDown. And The Usos did not face much trouble in carrying forward their 500-plus day run as champions. Jey made full use of a blind tag as he delivered a Uso Splash from the top to register a much-needed win.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville managed to earn a positive start but they ultimately failed to sustain the momentum against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel bagged a win for her side after powerbombing Liv on top of Green.

Karrion Kross vs Rey Mysterio vs Madcap Moss vs Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, Madcap Moss and Santos Escobar squared up to claim an opportunity to challenge the Intercontinental champion Gunther for his title. Moss eventually emerged victorious to earn a shot at the title.

