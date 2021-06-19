WWE SmackDown Results: Three Hell in a Cell Matches Revealed -Roman Reigns to Face Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs Bayley and Seth Rollins Take on Cesaro

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown for the first time featured a Hell in a Cell match aired on network television. Roman Reigns defended his universal championship against Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, other action from Friday night included Apollo Crews teaming up with Commander Azeez to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Big E. King Corbin took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a match where the winner officially gets King Corbin’s crown. And after last week’s brutal assault on Montez Ford by Otis, Angelo Dawkins sought revenge when he faced Otis in a singles match.

Here we look at the events from last night’s action from WWE SmackDown:

Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio

WWE SmackDown action started with a conversation between Reigns and Rey Mysterio. The two superstars climbed inside the steel cage to settle an intensely personal rivalry. The duo traded everything in their arsenal to outdo each other. However, Reigns caught Mysterio in a powerbomb, sending him out of the ring and into the side of the steel cage. Once back in the ring, a cravat finished Mysterio via submission and Reigns retained his Universal Championship.

Other action from SmackDown:

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs Kevin Owens and Big E: Sami Zayn, who was at the ringside to provide commentary, provided a well-timed distraction, as Azeez hit Owens with the Nigerian Nail for a pinfall win. After the match Owens demanded a match with Zayn and was informed it would happen on Sunday.

Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin battle for the Crown: The duo clashed with each other for the fifth time in six weeks, however this time it was a “Battle for the Crown.” After heavy pounding, the Japanese superstar put Corbin down with a Kinshasa to win the match and with it the embattled crown.

Bianca Belair’s monumental challenge to Bayley for a Hell in a Cell match:Belair proposed to up the stakes of their match taking place inside the steel Cell. Bayley reacted with a violent attack, which left the SmackDown women’s champion down and out.

Angelo Dawkins was viciously attacked by Otis and Chad Gable: Dawkins was supposed to face Otis in a singles tie, but the duo instead attacked for an extended period and finished Dawkins off with a combination German suplex and discus clothesline.

Cesaro challenged Seth Rollins for a match at Hell in a Cell:Rollins interrupted Cesaro’s interview backstage, sitting down with his rival, he said that he doesn’t respect anything about him. However, their segment ended with Cesaro shunting Rollins to the floor and telling him he would see him on Sunday.

