WWE SmackDown Results: Trouble Brews Between Reigns and Jey Uso, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks Again

With just little over a week left for the Clash of Champions, WWE SmackDown returned to the ThunderDome inside Orlando's Amway Center. The Miz and John Morrison kicked off the the show with The Dirt Sheet. They claimed that they will expose stories like Mandy's appearance on RAW, Jey Uso's family secrets and why Bayley attacked Sasha Banks. Soon, Otis got involved and attacked Miz, stripping him down to his underwear. Later in the night, it was revealed Miz and Morrison are suing Otis unless he relinquishes the Money in the Bank contract.

This week also saw The Boss, Sasha Banks speak for the first time since being attacked by Bayley. Banks hit back at Bayley for her heinous attack and scathing message last week by letting the SmackDown Women’s Champion know she was naive and an idiot for not realising that she is nothing without their partnership before saying that one day she would come for Bayley's SmackDown title. Shortly after, Bayley blindsided her former friend with a steel chair attack. After knocking the neck brace off of Banks, Bayley backed off as WWE officials rushed the scene to tend to Banks.​

In the main event, Jey Uso again teamed with Roman Reigns, his cousin and the man he will face for the universal championship at the Sept. 27 pay-per-view. They took on King Corbin and Sheamus in a rematch of a tag match from last week, this time in a match contested under Samoan Street Fight rules. The match was brief and chaotic, but Uso and Reigns scored the victory before a tense celebration that felt as though it could go south any moment.

WWE SMACKDOWN FULL RESULTS:

Cesaro def. Gran Metalik

Nikki Cross def. Lacey Evans

AJ Styles def. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def. Sheamus & King Corbin – Samoan Street Fight