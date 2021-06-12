WWE SmackDown Results: Universal Champ Roman Reigns Takes Out Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Universal Champion Roman Reigns had to answer a few tough questions after his questionable actions during last week’s WWE SmackDown, where he attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Reigns’ interference cost his cousins — Jimmy and Jey Uso — the SmackDown tag team titles. And it’s safe to say, Jimmy was not too happy with Reigns’ action. Not just the Usos, but Rey Mysterio was also furious with Reigns for his brutal assault on Dominik. On Friday night, the Mysterios once again tried to take out Reigns but in the end, the Universal Champion had the last laugh.

Here we take a look at the happenings in WWE SmackDown:

Roman Reigns vs Mysterios

The WWE SmackDown started with a conversation between Reigns and the Usos backstage as he tried to convince his cousins that he saved them last week and they owe him. And it ended with Rey Mysterio calling out Reigns from inside the ring to challenge him for a match. The competition started with Rey Mysterio attacking Reigns with a kendo stick and in reply. Reigns smashed him with a Superman punch. After that, Dominik Mysterio came from behind and attacked Reigns with a kendo stick. An angry Reigns threw Dominik out of the ring with a powerbomb. With their matchup in Friday’s SmackDown, WWE has planted the seed for Mysterio to face Reigns for the Universal title at Hell In A Cell.

Other matches:

Kevin Owens and Big E vs Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn: After a lengthy match, Kevin Owens and Big E defeated Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn via pinfall.

Liv Morgan vs Carmella: Liv Morgan on Friday night defeated Carmella via pinfall.

Seth Rollins humiliated: Seth Rollins was attacked by Cesaro after his appearance on “Ding Dong, Hello!" with Bayley. Both Rollins and Bayley were mocking Bianca Belair when the doorbell ring. Rollins answered the door and was beaten by Cesaro, who was standing at the other side of the door.

Montez Ford vs Chad Gable: Montez Ford won the match via disqualification after he was attacked by Otis.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs King Corbin: Nakamura won the match against Corbin via pinfall.

