WWE SmackDown Results: Winners and Highlights from May 14

Just two days before WrestleMania Backlash, Universal champion Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso on Friday night. But it was all about the continued drama surrounding Reigns’ title defence against Cesaro on Sunday. In the main event, Jimmy Uso clashed with Cesaro in Uso’s first match in well over a year. The show also featured the women’s tag team title fight as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended against Natalya and Tamina, among others.

Here’s a look at all the action from last night:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs Tamina and Natalya - Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Natalya and Tamina were dominating at the start, beating Baszler. Meanwhile, Reginald was booted from ringside by the referee after some early interference. Nia Jax tagged in but Natalya created separation and tagged in Tamina. The wild stretch ended when she headbutted Jax off the ropes, foiling a superplex attempt. Baszler attempted an interference but was delivered a German Suplex by Natalya. In the end Tamina hit Jax with a splash for the pinfall and moments later they were crowned as the new champions in the women’s division.

Winner: Tamina and Natalya via pinfall

Medal of Honor Ceremony - Apollo Crews and Commander

Azeez hit the ring for a special medal of honor ceremony for the Commander. As Crews kept entertaining, Big E interrupted the ceremony and said their issues will not be settled until Crews feels his power. Sami Zayn further interrupted the show to remind Crews they have a bone to pick because he is holding his title. This brought out Kevin Owens and the four Superstars brawled until Big E stood tall, looking down at Crews and Azeez retreating.

Dolph Ziggler vs Rey Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler dominated the match coming out but Rey Mysterio caught him with a DDT. Throughout the match Ziggler thwarted everything Mysterio threw at him and after a very solid back-and-forth the bout ended when Ziggler countered multiple 619s but Rey rolled him over in a small package for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Rey Mysterio via pinfall

Bayley Warns Bianca Belair

Bayley interrupted a Bianca Belair interview. She was in the ring when Bayley appeared and the two exchanged words before Bayley vowed to end Belair’s “fairy tale" for good.

King Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura caught King Corbin with an armbar. After a few minutes of back-and-forth, Corbin continued to land blows before being dazed by a kick to the side of the head. Moments later Nakamura missed a corner move but was able to roll up Corbin on the mat. Corbin was able to shift his body, pinning Nakamura’s shoulders weight and escaped with a win.

Winner: King Corbin via pinfall

Cesaro vs Jimmy Uso

While Cesaro started off strong, Jimmy Uso, wrestling in his first match in over a year, showed most of his old tricks to create an opening with a superkick. The duo traded body shots, big clothesline and Superplex and the action intensified. As it looked like Cesaro had the match in hand, Roman Reigns ran in and attacked Cesaro, drawing a disqualification. While Uso complained about ruining his match, Cesaro attacked Jey Uso back in the ring. Cesaro nearly got the best of Reigns and even managed to hit two Neutralizers on Jey while Reigns retreated.

Winner: Cesaro via disqualification

