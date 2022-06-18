WWE SmackDown Results: Winners and Highlights From the June 17 Episode of the Blue Brand

WWE SmackDown had plenty of drama on the show as CEO Vince McMahon made an appearance in the ring at the beginning of the show. McMahon has temporarily stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE amid allegations of misconduct with a female employee. McMahon powerwalked his way to the ring while “No Chance in Hell” theme song played in the background. Much to his delight, Vince got a positive response from the crowd. McMahon seemed to send a message that he wasn’t going anywhere and was still in control of his beloved company despite all the controversies. SmackDown also featured a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and Riddle for the undisputed universal championship.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin

Moss started off strongly and hit a brutal elbow strike early on. Corbin fought back and landed a clothesline on his opponent. However, Moss had the last laugh on Corbin as he pinned him to pick up the win. After the match, Corbin confronted Pat McAfee for making jokes about him.

New Day vs Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Both the teams began trading brutal blows as soon as the match started. As the match progressed, Kingston hit a vicious dropkick before being wiped out by a series of clotheslines by Shanky. Shanky appeared to be in control at this point in time. However, Xavier deliberately played Francesca the trombone to distract Shanky. Shanky did just that and started dancing. Consequently, Mahal started yelling at his partner from the ring. As soon as Kingston saw that Mahal was distracted, he executed the Trouble in Paradise and registered a fine victory.

Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Rodriguez: Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Rodriguez outclassed Baszler in this high-stakes qualifying match. Rodriguez started to dominate right from the start and did not take her foot off the gas. In the last few minutes of the match, Rodriguez was caught in a submission move but she managed to counter it and execute the scoop powerbomb to pick up the win.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Riddle vs Roman Reigns

This was the main event of the night and it lived up to its billing as Reigns and Riddle delivered a terrific match for the audience. The match featured high-octane action as both the wrestlers executed their signature moves. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Reigns even managed to fend off Riddle’s RKO that was delivered as a counter to his spear. Consequently, Riddle went for another RKO that was again countered by Reigns. The Tribal Chief finally finished the match by landing a devastating spear and retained his undisputed championship.

