WWE SmackDown Results: Without Fans Amid Coronavirus Fears, John Cena and Bray Wyatt Feud Continues

WWE continued building towards WrestleMania 36 from an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, following the Coronavirus pandemic. The evening saw John Cena returning for the first time since being challenged by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Jeff Hardy too returned to the show after a long absence and went on to feud with King Corbin.

Triple H opened the show and introduced the show before the camera cut to the completely empty venue. Roman Reigns was interviewed in the ring by Michael Cole, where he addressed the strangeness of coming to a ring with no crowd around. He spoke about critics, who feel he is not WrestleMania main event material adding that he respects Goldberg, but the veteran wrestler is just a part timer and he is taking what is his.

The evening also saw Daniel Bryan talk to Drew Gulak backstage and said he is ready to learn from Gulak following their Elimination Chamber match, if the latter is still ready to teach him. However, the wrestler was interrupted by Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and a match was set up between Cesaro and Bryan for later in the evening.

Even though Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro via pinfall following a small package, he was attacked by the trio, before Drew Gulak ran in to make the save. The number games weighed in on him, till Bryan returned the favour with a suicide dive.

Here's what else happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss following a Banks Statement on Cross.

Jeff Hardy defeated King Corbin via pinfall after a Swanton Bomb.

The evening also saw John Cena being interviewed in the ring as the final segment, where he was asked about Wyatt's claims that his loss to Cena started his downward spiral. While Cena refuted those claims, he admitted accepting the challenge because he believes in the future of WWE and felt that Wyatt is not that.

Wyatt interrupted him and said John Cena only cares about himself and not the future of WWE. Wyatt added that Cena craves the spotlight and that at WrestleMania there is going to be a slaughter.