WWE Smackdown Results: Women Put on Stellar Show, Roman Reigns And Daniel Bryan Forge Alliance

SmackDown aired for the final time Tuesday night on USA Network ahead of its transition to FOX next Friday night. The evening saw some stellar in-ring action from the top four women of both wrestling brands with Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating Carmella and Charlotte Flair via submission, while Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan forged an unlikely alliance against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

The evening saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeat Carmella and Charlotte Flair via submission when Banks made Carmella tap to the Banks Statement. However, much of what matters took place post match when R-Truth helped Carmella escape as the women's locker room went after her for the title, leaving Flair alone in the ring with Bayley and Banks. The duo attacked Flair until Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch ran out to make the save and later in the show it was announced that Lynch and Flair would team up to face Bayley and Banks in a tag match when SmackDown debuted on FOX next week.

Tuesday Night SmackDown went off air with Banks attacking Lynch while she was cutting a backstage promo leaving a statement of things that are yet to come from the rivalry of the two wrestlers.

The evening also saw Erick Rowan def. Daniel Bryan via pinfall after an Iron Claw Slam. The match saw some solid in-ring action with Luke Harper's presence tipping the scales in Rowan's favor. After the match, Rowan and Harper looked like they would continue their beating of Daniel Bryan when Roman Reigns ran out to save the day. After chasing the heels off, the former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan asked if the crowd would like to see him team with reigns, to which they received a resounding, "Yes!"

Here's what else happened on Tuesday Night SmackDown:

Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis via submission with the ankle lock.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali via pinfall after a Kinshasa with some help from Sami Zayn.

New Day defeated The B Team via pinfall with the Midnight Hour on Bo Dallas.

The Kabuki Warriors defeated Fire & Desire via pinfall when Kairi Sane hit the elbow drop on Mandy Rose.

The evening also saw WWE Champion Kofi Kingston give an interview where he discussed his title defense against Brock Lesnar next week on the SmackDown on FOX premiere.

Furthermore, Shane McMahon threatened Kevin Owens over his lawsuit, saying he'd keep the former universal champ in court unless he decided to drop the suit and come back to WWE with a clean slate. Owens declined, instead challenging McMahon for one final match wherein he would leave WWE and drop the lawsuit if he loses. However, it was added that McMahon would be gone if he was the one who lost the match. Owens turned it into a ladder match with the legal documents hanging in a briefcase above the ring.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.