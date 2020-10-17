WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Defends Title, New Day Gets Emotional Farewell and Bayley Refuses Contract

WWE Smackdown kicked off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on stage ringing in the season premiere. The roster featuring celebrated superstars for night included the main attraction of Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship title. Following the high-octane duel, were few others in the list - Jeff Hardy vs Lars Sullivan, a farewell match featuring The New Day vs Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others.

The #SmackDown season premiere kicked off with a wild Superstar melee! pic.twitter.com/8WoxXAdWd8 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020

1. Jeff Hardy vs. Lars Sullivan

The whole roster started brawling within two minutes of the opening segment announcements. Luckily, Stephanie and Triple H made a quick escape as soon as the fight started in the ring. The actual match which began after the break, Jeff Hardy tried to get the upper hand, but Lars Sullivan castled him. He threw him across the ring and hit a sliding clothesline, Hardy rolled out just in time to avoid a huge drop from the top rope. Sullivan popped up from a Twist of Fate before hitting his finish.

Result: Lars Sullivan def. Jeff Hardy

2. The New Day vs Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Sheamus

The segment started with Kingston, Woods and Big E coming out to deliver an emotional promo about their split. Woods and Nakamura started the fighting in the ring, before Kingston dropped in and hit a double stomp. The next several minutes saw both the teams trading a series of tags and big moves before New Day got an emotional win.

Result: The New Day def. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Sheamus

3. Seth Rollins vs Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan's made his triumphant return to SmackDown shows his love for the WWE Universe and the Thunderdome. Rollins interrupted Bryan's speech which resulted in a brawl leading to Rollins being chased off the ring. Before that, Bryan hurled taunts at Rollins who returned the favour with a running clothesline and set of Yes Kicks. Murphy appeared but then attacked Rollins who foolishly thought he could take Bryan's help to fight by his side, but he left. Murphy ran to the ring to stand next to Rollins but ended up attacking him to officially sever their alliance.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. Seth Rollins

4. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship title in style. The duel was done within 20 minutes but not before Reigns compelling Strowman to suffer a submission defeat. Reigns smacked Strowman into the steel steps and then onto the announcement desk, Strowman took a beating but was far from done. Post a short break, Strowman dominated for a while in the ring before Reigns Superman Punch hit and a chokeslam put Strowman for a near fall. Later Strowman halted Reigns' spear attempt, improvising soon Roman locked in the Guillotine hold and forced Strowman to submit.

Braun Strowman suffered his first submission defeat and it was also in a long time Reigns used a submission to achieve a win.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman

5. The Street Profits def. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and Angelo Dawkins started for their teams in a fast exchange of hits. Robert Roode quickly tagged in and stomped Dawkins before unleashing a nice vertical suplex for a two-count. Ziggler was tagged in and they double teamed with Dawkins. Ford broke Zigglers move to go for cover, Ford ended up beating Roode in corner as Ziggler kept attacking Ford. The referee called in for the bell and the duel ended in a no contest.

Result: No Contest.

In other attractions Bayley refused to sign the contract with Sasha Banks for their Hell in a Cell match. Bayley threw the contract across the table and left the ring saying, 'my name is bigger than your title'.