WWE SmackDown: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Reveals New Universal Title Belt

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt unveiled his new Universal title belt on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Since winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, Wyatt has gone on to trouble Daniel Bryan on SmackDown. Wyatt attacked Bryan on WWE SmackDown last week, which seemingly hinted at the possibility of a Universal title bout.

This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan being invited by Miz for an edition of the MIZ TV where he questioned the dedication of the former WWE Champion.

The same segment also saw the airing of the Firefly Funhouse where the new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was seen issuing a challenge to Bryan for a match, which the latter refused, instead challenging the champ to a title defense at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2019. Wyatt accepted the challenge.

It was during the edition of the Firefly Funhouse that Wyatt revealed an all-new look for the Universal Championship.

During the video, Wyatt spun around and turned into a magician before being shown transforming the title into a new blue version, in lieu with the blue brand.

WWE took to its official Twitter handle and posted, "YOWIE WOWIE! "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt sure is a magician! #SmackDown"

The new championship belt is in a shade of blue and features Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character on two sides of the WWE emblem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
