WWE SmackDown: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Reveals New Universal Title Belt

Since winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, Wyatt has gone on to trouble Daniel Bryan on SmackDown. Wyatt attacked Bryan on WWE SmackDown last week, which seemingly hinted at the possibility of a Universal title bout.

This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan being invited by Miz for an edition of the MIZ TV where he questioned the dedication of the former WWE Champion.

The same segment also saw the airing of the Firefly Funhouse where the new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was seen issuing a challenge to Bryan for a match, which the latter refused, instead challenging the champ to a title defense at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2019. Wyatt accepted the challenge.

It was during the edition of the Firefly Funhouse that Wyatt revealed an all-new look for the Universal Championship.

During the video, Wyatt spun around and turned into a magician before being shown transforming the title into a new blue version, in lieu with the blue brand.

WWE took to its official Twitter handle and posted, "YOWIE WOWIE! "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt sure is a magician! #SmackDown"

The new championship belt is in a shade of blue and features Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character on two sides of the WWE emblem.

