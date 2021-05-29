WWE SmackDown: The Uso's Secure Title Shot, Tamina and Natalya Emerge Winners

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown action made sure that it does not let its fans down. The Uso’s teamed up to battle against The Street Profits in a blockbuster tag team match that headlined the show. Meanwhile, the family drama involving the Usos and Roman Reigns continued as the universal champion spent most of the night fuming over what seemed to be control of his family slipping away backstage. The show also had a lengthy promo by Seth Rollins who called Cesaro out to the ring and then explaining that Cesaro was not there because of Rollins’ attack last week.

Here is a look at the May 28 results of WWE Smackdown:

The Usos vs The Street Profits

The Street Profits dominated the opening moments of the match as they sent the Uso’s into the announce table and timekeeper position. While the duo of Jimmy and Jey managed to isolate Montez Ford, preventing him from tagging Angelo Dawkins into the bout. Meanwhile, the match went on for a long time that had few good glimpses like an incredible Ford dive onto Jey on the outside of the ring. Whereas, Jey was able to pull Jimmy out of the way of a Ford frog splash, allowing Jey to hit a superkick for the win.

Winner: The Usos via pinfall

Natalya & Tamina vs Riott Squad

Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan dominated the match by isolating Natalya in their corner, which forced Tamina to go alone for a while. However, the Queen of Hearts fought back and finally managed to tag her partner who instantly took over the match. She was able to deliver a headbutt that flattened Riott and followed it with a Superfly Splash for a victory.

Winner: Natalya & Tamina via pinfall

Bianca Belair vs Carmella

Carmella sent the champ outside before Bianca Belair threw her back in the ring with a deadlift. Carmella then hit a cheap shot while the referee was busy before checking on Bianca in the corner. In the end, Carmella missed the Code of Silence and Belair was able to deliver the Kiss of Death for a pinfall victory.

Winner: Bianca Belair via pinfall

Apollo Crews vs Kevin Owens - Intercontinental title match

While Kevin Owens got off to a blazingly fast start and quickly hit a stunner on Apollo Crews. The Champion was nearly pinned but Commander Azeez made a surprise interference and hit the Nigerian Nail on Owens, ending the match in a disqualification.

Winner: Kevin Owens via disqualification, but Apollo retained the Intercontinental title

Chad Gable vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Otis attacked Nakamura before the match, softening him up a bit. But as soon as the bell rang Chad Gable hit two German Suplexes before Nakamura retaliated with big kicks. The match was still going on when King Corbin came to ringside to walk away with the crown that Nakamura stole from him. In the end, Nakamura hit Kinshasa and picked up the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall

Rey & Dominik Mysterio (c) vs The Dirty Dawgs - Tag Team Title match

As the match started Dominik took quite a beating from The Dirty Dawgs. However, he managed to kick out every pin attempt before he drove Roode outside. Dominik then tossed Ziggler over the top rope and hit a dive on both challengers. As the tide turned again,Rey made his appearance that allowed Dominik to steal the victory with a pin.

Winner: Rey & Dominik Mysterio via pinfall

