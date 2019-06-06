WWE SmackDown: Undertaker, Goldberg Come Face to Face; Dolph Ziggler Makes Presence Felt

The last event before Friday's WWE Super ShowDown at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg make a comeback to the ring after his defeat in Wrestlemania 33 ahead of his first-ever encounter with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. The legendary wrestlers even shared the ring for a brief time, staring each other down, before the show went off air for the night.

Goldberg was heard saying, “Friday night, I can guarantee you that you’ll get the Goldberg you’ve been watching for 20 years. … You’re gonna get that ass-kicking Goldberg you asked for. Friday night, once in for all, we’ll find out who the better man is. Because Undertaker, you’re next to rest in peace!”

Undertaker soon made his presence felt as well, as the two had a staredown, before the Phenom disappeared from the ring.

The evening also saw WWE champion Kofi Kingston talk about fighting through all the lows of his 11-year career that eventually led to him winning the WWE title at WrestleMania before being interrupted by his challenger at Super ShowDown, Dolph Ziggler who lamented that he is not appreciated enough and should be in Kingston's current position. Both superstars cut promos showing who deserves the title more.

However, it was after Kofi and Xavier Woods match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens that saw Ziggler appear from the corner of the ring, to blindside the champion with a superkick before departing up the ramp.

Here are the results from the evening:

Elias defeat R-Truth in a lumberjack match to win 24/7 Championship.

R-Truth pinned Elias to win back 24/7 Championship.

Alexa Bliss defeat Carmella (via pinfall) and Charlotte Flair to become No. 1 contender to the SmackDown women's title.

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews ended in a no contest when intercontinental champion Finn Balor charged the ring after Andrade attacked Crews before the bell.

Unfortunately for wrestling fans, the evening saw a lot more talking than action. While Bliss' 'A Moment of Bliss' segment with Bayley saw the SmackDown women's champion slapping the coffee out of Alexa Bliss' hands, Aleister Black cut a pre-taped promo elaborating on why he feels no one has taken up his open challenge and Lars Sullivan cut an in-ring promo with Kayla Braxton.

The evening also saw an in-ring promo by Shane McMahon, alongside The Revival, where he promised to neuter 'Big FDog' Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown. While Reigns managed to take out The Revival, he himself was laid out with a surprise Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre.