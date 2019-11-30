Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WWE SmackDown: Universal Champion Bray Wyatt Reveals New Championship Belt

Universal Champion Bray Wyatt revealed a new edition of the Firefly FunHouse (FFH).

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
Bray Wyatt is the WWE Universal Champion. (Photo Credit: WWE)

Friday Night's SmackDown following Survivor series saw Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt's rivalry escalate and take on new heat.

Following Wyatt defeating Daniel Bryan via pinfall to retain the Universal Championship belt at Survivor Series, Friday night's edition saw the champ host a new edition of the Firefly FunHouse (FFH), where he said he would give Daniel Bryan another chance to play if he allows him.

Towards the end of the show, Wyatt emerged from the ring to lock Bryan into a Mandible Claw and drag him across the ring, while apparently pulling out his hair, as the show ended for the evening.

The evening's Firefly FunHouse also saw the Champion showcase a new WWE belt mere weeks after inaugurating a new one on the same show.

Wyatt unveiled a haunting rendition of the championship especially for "The Fiend" character which prominently displays the face of the champion on the front plate.

WWE took to its website to describe the belt as, "The dark black straps also add to a championship fit for a monster."

They also took to Twitter to post a short clip of the champ showing the belt, alongside the caption, "If I have one... I think it's only fair that HE has one too."

The new belt has the image of The Fiend on it, a far cry from the blue version that the champ recently had revealed on Firefly FunHouse.

