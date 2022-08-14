WWE Smackdown: Winners and Highlights From 12 August

The latest episode of Smackdown had some nail-biting action with surprise appearances from a swathe of superstars which added to the excitement of the show.

Here are the highlights and results from the action-packed episode of WWE Smackdown:

Tag Team Championship Tournament: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs Xia Li and Shotzi

In the matchup, which was part of the tag team championship tournament, the pair of Xia Li and Shotzi got off to a strong start as they dominated the opening minutes of the bout. But, a hot tag from Aliyah to Raquel turned the fight on its head as Rodriguez sparked a comeback.

Rodriguez and Aliyah took the win as the latter delivered a spear to Shotzi and the former connected a Tejada Bomb on Xia Li to come away with the victory.

ALSO READ| In Pictures: WWE Smackdown,12 August

The Viking Raiders attack Kofi Kingston

The feud between Kofi Kingston and co. and the Viking Riders has been picking up some heat off late and Kingston’s latest ill-advised attack on Erik and Ivar turned out to prove costly for him.

Kofi started a fight he couldn’t finish as the Viking Raiders overpowered him.

Hit Row vs Brandon Scott and Trevor Irving

The NXT reports provided the episode with some energy as they produces some of their high-octane moves to get the beating of Brandon Scott and Trevor Irving.

Adding a high-performance duo to the seemingly short list of the tag team category looks to be a good move for the blue brand.

WWE Women’s Championship match contract signing: Shayna Blazer and Liv Morgan

Rhonda Rousey made a brief appearance ahead of the contract signing for the match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Blazer before she was ushered up the ramp by the security personnel.

Things got heated after Balzer put pen to paper as a tussle broke out and Liv Morgan evaded a couple of attacks before she put Blazer through a table.

Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss vs The Usos

A backstage impasse lead to The Uso calling out Drew McIntyre. Madcap Moss joined up with the Scot to even out the numbers.

The Tag team champions had a great start but McIntyre’s hot tag off Moss shifted the current in the direction of the Brit. Sami Zayn intervened to disrupt McIntyre’s flow, but the Scotsman delivered a Claymore to Jimmy Uso and picked up the win.

Intercontinental Championships: Gunther vs Shinsuke Nakamura

A hard-fought physical encounter between Intercontinental champion Gunther and challenger Nakamura lived up to the billing as both the superstars tore into each other and inflicted immense pain on each other in order to come out on top.

Nakamura was a treat to watch with his aesthetic moves and attacks but ultimately, Gunther’s brute strength proved too much for the artist as he hit a trademark powerbomb to pick up the victory by pinfall.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here