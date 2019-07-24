Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

WWE Smackdwown Results: Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor Confirmed For SummerSlam 2019

Finn Balor will take on Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, as 'The Fiend' accepted his challenge on SmackDown but there was no confirmation if 'The Demon' would play any part in the affair.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WWE Smackdwown Results: Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor Confirmed For SummerSlam 2019
Finn Balor will face Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam (Photo Credit: WWE)
Loading...

One of the highlights of Tuesday night's SmackDown was when Finn Balor's in-ring interview was interrupted by an episode of the "Firefly Funhouse" playing on the big screen.

Bray Wyatt, who called Finn Balor both inspiring and courageous, however, admitted, his alter-ego 'The Fiend' was not that big a fan adding that 'The Fiend' was officially accepting Balor's challenge. Wyatt went on to add that 'The Fiend' is no man, but rather, an abomination.

Following the interaction, WWE took to their official Twitter handle to announce the SummerSlam bout, writing, "@FinnnBalor challenges @WWEBrayWyatt to a match at #SummerSlam... And #TheFiend ACCEPTS! #FireflyFunHouse #SDLive"

Reportedly, Bray Wyatt will be facing Finn Balor in a singles match but there are no plans for Balor to wrestle as "The Demon" for this match.

WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will feature a match between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as well as a match for the WWE title between champion Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.

As of now SummerSlam 2019 will also see a SmackDown Women's Title Match between Ember Moon and champion Bayley, while Shane McMahon will face Kevin Owens where should Owens lose, he will have to quit WWE for good.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram