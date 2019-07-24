WWE Smackdwown Results: Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor Confirmed For SummerSlam 2019
Finn Balor will take on Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, as 'The Fiend' accepted his challenge on SmackDown but there was no confirmation if 'The Demon' would play any part in the affair.
Finn Balor will face Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam (Photo Credit: WWE)
One of the highlights of Tuesday night's SmackDown was when Finn Balor's in-ring interview was interrupted by an episode of the "Firefly Funhouse" playing on the big screen.
Bray Wyatt, who called Finn Balor both inspiring and courageous, however, admitted, his alter-ego 'The Fiend' was not that big a fan adding that 'The Fiend' was officially accepting Balor's challenge. Wyatt went on to add that 'The Fiend' is no man, but rather, an abomination.
Following the interaction, WWE took to their official Twitter handle to announce the SummerSlam bout, writing, "@FinnnBalor challenges @WWEBrayWyatt to a match at #SummerSlam... And #TheFiend ACCEPTS! #FireflyFunHouse #SDLive"
.@FinnBalor challenges @WWEBrayWyatt to a match at #SummerSlam... And #TheFiend ACCEPTS! #FireflyFunHouse #SDLive pic.twitter.com/HCp0kH6Nn9
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2019
Reportedly, Bray Wyatt will be facing Finn Balor in a singles match but there are no plans for Balor to wrestle as "The Demon" for this match.
WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will feature a match between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as well as a match for the WWE title between champion Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.
As of now SummerSlam 2019 will also see a SmackDown Women's Title Match between Ember Moon and champion Bayley, while Shane McMahon will face Kevin Owens where should Owens lose, he will have to quit WWE for good.
