WWE Star Becky Lynch Confirms Relationship with Seth Rollins Ahead of Money in the Bank 2019

WWE's double women's champion, Becky Lynch, also dubbed as The Man, has seemingly confirmed her relationship with fellow superstar and Universal titleholder Seth Rollins. The Irish Lasskicker and Seth Rollins both claimed glory at WrestleMania 35 last month.The 32-year-old pinned Ronda Rousey to defeat the UFC legend and Charlotte Flair in a match that saw women headlining WrestleMania for the first time in its history winning both the RAW and SmackDown titles.However, it seems that Rebecca Quin (e stage name is Becky Lynch) has managed to find gold beyond the ring as well. Rumours had been circulating for weeks that she and Seth Rollins are dating. This weekend she seemed to publicly acknowledge that she is dating the Universal Title holder during a Twitter exchange with Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge.After Lynch tweeted to Phoenix telling her to not "get too close to that title," Beth responded by saying: "I'm just glad that we are friends and not steaming over a silly little detail like being tied for a number of title reigns. Cheers!"Things kept on escalating from there till Lynch threw a jibe at Edge alluding to his neck injuries which had forced him into retirement.The Rated-R Superstar retorted, "Listen The Man, you're doing good for yourself now kid," adding, "But we can all find the footage of your steampunk phase, with a familiar entrance where you attempt Edge lite. And fail. Sooooo begone with you."The back-and-forth continued till the big moment when after Beth responded with: "Wait wait…are we involving our men now?"That then prompted Lynch to reply: "I'll ask him..... @WWERollins?"While Rollins, who defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania did not respond, Becky's response seems to point towards a possible relationship between the two.Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to defend their titles this Sunday at Money in the Bank 2019.