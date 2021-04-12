WWE Star Hulk Hogan Booed by Crowd at WrestleMania 37 Events

WrestleMania 37 was received with tremendous enthusiasm by the fans as the WWE live events returned after a year that was shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. While most of the superstars were cheered by their fans, WWE superstar Hulk Hogan had a rather bad experience. The crowd present at WrestleMania received Hogan with loud booing as he appeared to co-host the event alongside Titus O Neil. Hogan, who was also inducted into the Hall of Fameas part of the Class of 2020, was heavily booed by the crowd during both the nights of the event.

During the first night of WrestleMania 37, Hogan made various appearances on the show. He first addressed the crowd before the start of the match and later seen in a backstage segment with Bayley. The WWE superstar also walked up to the ramp as part of the Hall of Fame Class.

The booing was also repeated on night two as Hogan and O’Neil walked out dressed in pirate-like grab to kick off the show. While the reception was mixed up, it was largely negative. The reaction that Hogan got from the crowd especially on the night of the event where he was featured at the Hall of Fame was disappointing for his fans.

The booing was considered to be in response to Hogan’s own previous reaction to his admissions about racism on tape. Hogan had tried downplaying the admission claiming that he did not know that he was being recorded.

The return of WWE live events will surely cheer up the fans across the globe who had been waiting to welcome back the grand show.

The main highlight of the star-studded line up remained Roman Reign as he managed to retain his WWE Universal Championship. The defending champion beat both Edge and Daniel Bryan in a match during the Sunday main event of WrestleMania 37.

